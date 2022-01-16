NEW OXFORD — Local wrestlers brought home plenty of hardware, including three individual championships, from the New Oxford Invitational this weekend.
The Canton Warriors finished in second place as a team as Riley Parker won a title and eight others brought home medals.
The Troy Trojans came home with a seventh-place team finish and had eight wrestlers grab hardware.
Athens had two individual champions in Gavin Bradley and Kaden Setzer and three other medalists, including runner-up Karter Rude as the Wildcats finished in 10th place as a team.
Parker pinned Troy’s Mason Woodward in the semifinals before getting a fall over Kade Werner of Bishop McDevitt in the 189-pound final as he secured his gold. Woodward would finish fourth in the tournament for the Trojans.
Canton had four wrestlers finish third with Cohen Landis (113), Bailey Ferguson (145), Hayden Ward (152) and Mason Nelson (285).
Landis was a 4-3 winner over Hanover’s Daniel Corbin in the 113-pound third-place bout.
Ferguson picked up a 4-0 win over New Oxford’s Cameron Herring to take the bronze at 145.
Hayden Ward rolled to a 7-0 decision against CD East’s Marcel McDaniels to finish in third.
Nelson grabbed a 2-0 decision over Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley in the 285-pound third-place match.
Canton’s Hudson Ward was fourth at 138, while Brenen Taylor came home with a fifth-place medal at 160 and both Holden Ward (126) and Gage Pepper (215) finished in sixth place.
The Warriors had 180 team points, which was good for second behind champion Bishop McDevitt with 219 points.
Bradley had a dominant performance for the Wildcats at 113 pounds. The senior had one pin and two technical falls, including a 21-4 win over Northeastern’s Elijah Hewitt in the finals.
With his impressive performance, Bradley was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Setzer grabbed his gold with a 14-5 major decision against Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel in the 132-pound final. The Wildcat started the tournament with a 33-second fall and a pin in just 29 seconds. He got to the finals with a 12-7 win over Bryson Neidigh of York Suburban.
Rude made the finals at 152 with an 11-2 major decision over West York’s Tyler Bard, but he would drop the title bout by a 12-1 score to Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie.
Athens heavyweight Josh Nittinger finished in sixth place, while Caleb Nason was seventh at 215 pounds.
The Trojans had a solid tournament with Seth Seymour leading the way with a third-place finish at 132.
Seymour beat Biglerville’s Devon Ponce by a 5-1 decision to grab the bronze medal on Saturday.
Woodward was fourth for the Trojans, who got a fifth-place finish from Konner Kerr at 106 pounds and both Caleb Schwenk (113) and Jacob Hinman (145) came home in sixth place.
Kenyon Slater grabbed a seventh-place medal at 120, while both Jayden Renzo (152) and William Steele (160) finished in eighth place.
Canton will host Towanda, while Athens will welcome in Wyalusing and Troy visits Wellsboro on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.