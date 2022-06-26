DANVILLE — The North squad, led by Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist, came away with a 36-0 victory over the South in the annual District IV North-South All-Star game on Friday.
Several local players were on the North team, including Canton’s Caiden Williams who returned an interception for a touchdown early in the game held at Danville High School.
The North held their opponents from the South to just two first downs and 81 yards in the shutout victory.
Canton seniors Cooper Kitchen, Conner Davis, Williams, Mason Shultz and Gavin Morse all competed for the North in Friday’s game. Also on the team were Sayre’s Josh Arnold, Troy’s Jayden Renzo and Eli Crane and Athens’ Thomas Forrest.
Kitchen took home the Jack Young North Coaches Award along with Muncy’s Isaac Harris.
Montoursville’s Rocco Pulizzi was the North’s Offensive Player of the Game, while Muncy’s Bailey Hadzinikolov was the North’s Defensive Player of the Game. The defensive award is named after legendary Wyalusing coach Ray Raffin.
The Russ Manney Most Outstanding Player Award went to Loyalsock’s Naz Smith.
