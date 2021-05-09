WILLIAMSPORT — Area athletes took part in the District 4 singles tennis tournament on Saturday.
Towanda’s Jaden Wise opened with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Bryce Hazzard of Central Columbia.
In the second round he took on fifth-seeded Jackson Stemler of Jersey Shore and had a strong match, before falling 6-4, 7-5. Stemler is into the semifinals in the event.
Wellsboro’s Will Poirier had a bye in the opening round, before falling 7-5, 6-4 to Austin Imhoof of Selinsgrove.
In the opening round Imhoof beat River Hicks-Lee of NP-Liberty 6-2, 6-2.
Wellsboro’s Zach Singer opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kaleb Meyer of Muncy, before falling 6-0, 6-0 to second-seeded Logan Burns of Hughesville.
Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen fell in his first match 6-2, 6-1 to Zach Higgins of Lewisburg.
Galeton’s Reilly Streich won by walkover against Brodey Scoggins of Milton, before falling to top seed Evan Cecchini of Lewisburg 6-0, 6-0.
Galeton’s Braiden Cimino fell to Ethan Harris of Selinsgrove 6-0, 6-0.
