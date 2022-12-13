Locals earn hardware at Jarvis Tournament

Athens’ Jake Courtney looks for a takedown against Waverly’s Connor Stotler at the Jarvis Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

ATHENS — Athens’ hosted their annual Jarvis Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday. The field featured eleven teams, including Athens, SVEC and Waverly.

Athens heavyweight Josh Nittinger led local performers taking first place.