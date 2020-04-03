A pair of Waverly athletes earned Section 4 basketball awards.
Sidney Tomasso was a first-team girls’ Section 4 Basketball Coaches Association of New York award winner and Scott Woodring made it for the boys.
Morgan Gentile, formerly of Troy, was a first-team pick for Elmira, along with teammates Kiara Fisher and Zaria Demember-Shazer. Fisher was the Class AA player of the year.
Jake Dailey of Elmira was girls’ coach of the year in Class AA
Jalea Abrams of Elmira was a second-team selection.
The other first-team girls were Jillian Casey of Horseheads; Reese Vaughan of Seton; Mackenna Nechwedowich of Newark Valley; Abby Flynn of Norwich; Ava Eichler of Oneonta; Kaci Donovan and Evee Coleman of Owego; Laycee Drake of Deposit/Hancock; Katie Moravec of Newfield; Kayla Campbell of Franklin and Brooke Tillotson of Marathon.
The other boys were Devin Dennard of Elmira; Andrew McLaughlin of Horseheads; Jack McFadden of Maine-Endwell; Connor Green of Maine-Endwell; Mike Mancini of Maine-Endwell; Brett Rumpel of Seton; Macus Dyes of Seton; Xavier Hill of Johnson City; Brendan Evans of Owego; Carson Maynard of Norwich; Alex Haight of Delhi and Graham Wooden of Oneonta.
McFadden was boys’ Class A player of the year, Rumpel was B, C was Haight and D was Martin. Dennard was the AA player of the year.
Drake was the Class C girl; Vaughan was class A; Donovan was Class B and Tillotson and Campbell shared the Class D honors.
