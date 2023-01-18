INDIANA — Four local wrestlers came home with medals from the rugged Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament held at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Canton’s Hudson Ward placed fourth at 145 pounds, while teammate Michael Davis finished fifth at 215 and Hayden Ward was seventh at 139 pounds.
Also for the Warriors, Lyle Vermilya went 3-2 at 107 pounds and Cohen Landis (121), Holden Ward (133) and Riley Parker (189) all finished with records of 2-2.
Athens’ Josh Nittinger came home with a sixth-place medal at 285 pounds.
Jake Courtney finished 3-2 at 133 pounds and teammate Cooper Robinson was 3-2 at 127.
The Troy Trojans had three wrestlers come up just short of medals at the tournament with Mason Woodward (215), Konner Kerr (107) and Jacob Hinman (152) all finished with 3-2 records.
