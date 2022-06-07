Locals help Susquehanna River Rats win tourney title

ELMIRA — The Susquehanna River Rats 14U baseball team recently won their first tournament of the summer.
The team, which consists of young standouts from throughout the NTL and beyond, won the Dunn Classic which was held in Corning and Elmira from May 27-29.
The River Rats beat High Heat 10-3 in their opener before falling to MMB Bombers by a 5-4 score in their second contest of the tournament.
A 9-2 win over Ithaca Arsenal in their third game kept the River Rats alive for the title.
The River Rats took High Heat down by a 7-1 score to reach the finals where they would pick up a 10-3 win over the Bomb Squad.
The team will compete in tournaments throughout the summer.
