A number of local players helped the Valley Storm 18u softball team finish seventh at nationals this summer.
The team started the year on Jan. 31 winning the January Thaw National Qualifier at the Wilkes-Barre Dome.
This tournament secured the team’s trip to nationals. The team then moved to their first outdoor tournament of the year, the Pink Out Tournament in Williamsport, Pa., where they again took first place.
Next the team moved to the USSSA Indiana Summer Showcase where they ended up second place, after a rain-shortened Sunday.
They played in the USSSA State Championship, taking third, losing to the eventual state champion Spitfire in a close game.
Then came USSA Eastern Nationals in Ocean City, Maryland.
The team’s roster includes Elmira’s Shelby Smith, Brea Overpeck and Maddie Maynard from Towanda, Harley Sullivan, Addy Repsher and Emma Repsher from Athens, Austyn Vance from Tioga, Aramie Arroyo from Inersville, Aubrey Ennis from Waverly, Jenelle Johns from Wyalusing and Newhart from Elk Lake. Maynard, Jake Sullivan and Steve Johns were the team’s coaches.
The first game ended in a 2-2 tie in the first pool play game against the Rapid Fire from New York. Maynard hit a home run in the game and Sullivan had a pair of hits.
In the next game the team beat the Colorado Outlaws 5-1. Overpeck had a double and scored two runs for the Storm.
The Storm won their next game, 11-0 over the Maryland Aftershock. Newhart had a triple and scored two runs in the game.
The final game of pool play was a 4-3 win over the Chester County Stars from Glenmoore, Pa. Sullivan and Emma Repsher each had doubles and scored runs in the game and Overpeck had a pair of hits.
The team was the top seed in their pool heading into bracket play. In bracket play they opened with a 12-2 win over the Philadelphia Angels. Maynard had her second home run of the tournament and Vance, Ennis and Newhart each had two hits. Newhart scored two runs and Ennis and Vance scored runs.
The next matchup was a 6-3 win over the Sting Premier from Limerick, Pa. and the Storm won 6-3. Smith had a double and scored a run. Ennis and Maynard had two hits each in the victory.
In the quarterfinals they suffered their first loss of the week against the CT Mirage from Newington, Connecticut, who wound up fourth in the tournament. The final score was 4-0. Johns, Vance and Ennis had hits for the Storm in the game.
In the consolation bracket the team trailed 6-2 to Maryland Velocity from California, Maryland, but they rallied for a 7-6 win. Smith had a double and scored a run to start the rally for the Storm. Addy Repsher tied the game and Sullivan won it for the Storm. Overpeck had a two-run home run two-outs after Smith’s double to get the game within a run and Emma Repsher had a double.
In the next game the Storm were in a back-and-forth matchup with the Valley Forge Patriots Elite from King of Prussia, Pa. Jenna Newhart hit a two-run homer to walk off with a 9-7 win for the Storm. Smith had two hits, with a double, and two runs scored in the win. Newhart had two hits and scored two runs in the game.
In the next game the Storm won 5-0 over the Valley Fusion from Prospect, Connecticut. Sullivan, Newhart and Johns all had home runs in the game, with Sullivan getting two hits in the game.
The tournament ended for the storm with a hard-fought 2-0 loss to the Wiloughby Starzz from Wiloughby, Ohio. The Storm were no-hit in the loss, reaching base three times on walks, two by Emma Repsher.
The team finished the tournament 8-2-1 and seventh place out of 55 teams. For coach Curt Maynard, one word comes to mind with this team. “Heart! The more against the wall we were the better they played. Always believing they could win. We are returning all but one to this team next year and have very high expectations to make another run at it.”
