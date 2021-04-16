Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.