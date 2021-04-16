Waverly grad Melina Ortiz and the Siena Women’s Soccer’s dream season continues. Predicted to finish eighth according to the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Saints are now one win from a title. Carrie Krohn scored and dished out the game-winning assist as top-seeded Siena defeated No. 4 Rider 2-1 in the MAAC Semifinals at Hickey Field.
Siena (6-0-1) advances to the MAAC Championship Match for the sixth time in program history, and third time in the past six seasons. The MAAC Regular Season Champion Saints will play in the title match on home turf for the first time ever when they host No. 3 seed Monmouth Friday at Hickey Field on ESPN+. Match time will be set Tuesday. The Hawks advanced to their fifth straight MAAC Championship Match with a 2-0 win at second-seeded Quinnipiac.
Entering play ranked third nationally in assists per match, Siena once again capitalized on some nifty team passing to record both of their goals.
Ortiz played off the bench in the MAAC semifinals.
Ortiz has played 234 minutes over six games this year, she has one shot on the season.
Siena and Monmouth are set to meet in the MAAC Championship Match for the second time in three seasons, as the Saints look to avenge their 2018 defeat on the Hawks’ home pitch. Friday pits the conference’s past five MAAC Champions, as Monmouth has claimed the last four titles following Siena’s second championship in 2015.
The Saints and Hawks tied their regular season meeting 1-1 here in Loudonville just nine days ago. McNelis scored for Siena while Jesi Rossman scored for Monmouth which held a 28-7 advantage in shots.
BINGHAMTON IN AMERICA EAST FINAL
Sayre grad Chloe Tracy and the Binghamton University women’s soccer team will also be playing in their conference final.
Binghamton (6-1) took out top seeded UMass Lowell, 1-0 in the semifinals.
Tracy played off the bench in the game.
Tracy has played in four games this year, with one start, for
Binghamton.
Tracy has played 144 minutes on the season for the Bearcats.
LOCALS PLAYING D1
A pair of locals are playing for D1 women’s soccer teams this year.
Athens grad Rachel Hutchison has played in one game for St. Bonaventure this season.
Notre Dame’s Laurel Vargas has played in one game for Towson this season.
ELLIS STARTS SPRING STRONG
After finishing as runner-up at the PSAC Championships in Cross Country in March, NEB grad Casey Ellis is starting his track and field season on fire as well.
Ellis led a 1-2-3 finish for East Stroudsburg in the 10000 meters at the Millersville Metrics.
Ellis won the race in 31:20.16, beating his teammate Theodore Mostellar by more than a minute. Ellis was nearly three minutes faster than teammate Josh D’Agnostino, who took third in the event.
LOCALS VAULTING WELL FOR KUTZTOWN
Towanda grad Ally Tama won the pole vault for Kutztown at the Bill Butler Invitational in West Chester over the weekend.
Tama vaulted 11-feet, 5 3/4-inches to bring home the title.
Another former NTL athlete, Wyalusing grad Lylah Oswald, finished 10th in the event at 9-feet, 6 1/4-inhces for Kutztown.
Tama also won the title at the Millersville Metrics the previous week, vaulting 11-feet, 1 3/4-inches.
Oswald was 10th in that meet as well, going 9-feet, 8-inches.
HENDERSHOT HAS 2 HR GAME
Tioga grad Parker Hendershot had a weekend for the ages for Penn State baseball.
Hendershot was 3-for-17 through Penn State’s first 18 games of the year, including a home run in his first at bat of the year.
But, this weekend he had six hits, including a two home-run game on Sunday.
On Friday he was 1-for-3 for the Nittany Lions in a 7-3 win at Michigan State.
Saturday he had a three-hit game, his first multi-hit game of the season, hitting three singles, with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in an 11-0 win at Purdue.
Sunday the senior had his best game of his career. Making his third straight start at first base, he hit a pair of solo home runs in an 8-5 loss to Purdue. He also walked twice in the game, once intentionally.
Hendershot is hitting .321 this year with three home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base.
YUNGWIRTH PITCHING WELL AT CHARLESTON
Wellsboro grad Alyssa Yungwirth has appeared in four games, with one start, for Division 1 Charleston softball.
Yungwirth has thrown 5 1/3 innings, with a 3.94 ERA. She has struck out nine on the season.
RUDE THROWING AT NORTHAMPTON
Athens grad Keegan Rude started and threw two innings for Northampton Community College in an 8-7 win over Delaware Technical & Community College.
Rude struck out one and allowed three hits in the game.
Rude has pitched in three games this year, with seven innings pitched, third on the team. He is striking out a team-beat 15.43 per nine innings, with 12 strikeouts in the seven innings this year.
Rude has a 3.86 ERA, third on the team this season.
JUDSON PLAYING SPRING FOOTBALL
Former Waverly star Gavin Gurreri-Judson, the son of Waverly boys’ basketball coach Lou Judson, is playing at Lackawanna College for the spring season.
Gurreri-Judson played at Waverly for his sophomore and junior seasons, before moving back to PIttsburgh and finishing his career at Woodland Hills.
HANAFIN SHINING FOR LACKAWANNA
Sayre grad Quinn Hanafin is hitting .425 for the Lackawanna College baseball team this year.
Hanafin has played in 14 games, with 13 starts. He has 17 hits, with 22 runs scored and 25 RBI, second on the team. He is tied for second on the team with four home runs and has four doubles this year.
Lackawanna is 17-4 on the season.
LOCALS RUN FOR MISERICORDIA
Sayre grad Kayla Hughey took third in the 1500 for Misericordia in 5:24.82 at Widener over the weekend, and Athens grad Sophie Aadams finished fifth in the race in 5:36.50.
