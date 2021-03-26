Senior Casey Ellis, a Northeast Bradford graduate, finished as the runner-up and senior Teddy Mostellar earned All-PSAC honors to lead the East Stroudsburg men’s cross country team at the PSAC Championships on Saturday afternoon at the West Branch Cross Country Course. The Warriors placed 7th overall in the 5k race with 199 team points and an average finishing time of 16:39.
Ellis became the third runner in program history to finish second at the conference meet and the first since Frank Fezza accomplished the feat in 2012. The Rome, Pa. native garnered All-PSAC First Team honors for the second straight year after clocking a time of 15:17.3. Ellis has now taken home All-Conference honors in each of his four seasons at ESU.
HOFFMAN THROWS SHUTOUT
Troy graduate Kerrigan Hoffmann threw her second career shutout for Pitt-Bradford in a win over Alfred State. It was Hoffman’s first start of the year.
Pitt Bradford won the game 12-0 and Hoffmann struck out four in the six-hitter.
Williamson grad Kendra Colegrove was 2-for-4 for Pitt-Bradford with two runs and an RBI.
The doubleheader sweep gave Pitt-Bradford coach Tina Phillips her 300th career win.
Colegrove is hitting .429 this year in the two games.
LOCALS SHINE FOR ELMIRA HOOPS
The Elmira women’s basketball team wrapped up an abbreviated six-game season.
Sullivan County grad Mykenzie Malacusky averaged 11.7 points a game for Elmira, with 11 steals, she made a team-best eight threes and had 13 assists, starting all six games.
Sayre grad Emily Sutryk started five of the six games and averaged 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds a game, along with 12 steals and 13 assists.
Malacusky is a two-sport athlete at Elmira, and she’s had one-at bat so far in softball. Athens grad Mimi Martin also plays for Elmira.
MCCLELLAN STARTING FOR LOCK HAVEN
Troy grad Riley McClellan had one hit in a double-header for Lock Haven softball against Kutztown.
Kutztown swept the doubleheader.
McClellan is second on the team with a .300 batting average, starting every game this season for Lock Haven. She has four RBI, a triple and she has scored four runs. McClellan is 2-for-2 in stolen bases this year.
DONEY PITCHING FOR BLOOMSBURG
Former NP-Liberty star Savannah Doney threw 2/3 of an inning for Bloomsburg on Thursday as Bloomsburg split with WEst Chester.
She allowed no hits or runs in the appearance.
Doney has appeared in four games this year, throwing 4 1/3 innings for Bloomsburg, with two strikeouts.
Doney has appeared in three games at the plate, with one start. She has five at-bats and one hit.
WELLSBORO GRAD THROWS FOR CHARLESTON
Wellsboro graduate Alyssa Youngworth struck out four in two innings for Charleston on Sunday in a doubleheader sweep of Glenville State.
Yungwirth has thrown three innings this year, with a 2.33 ERA and seven strikeouts.
LOCALS PLAY FOR CCC
Athens grad Aaron Lane threw an inning to get his first career save for Corning Community College as they beat Cayuga Community College.
Lane had a hit in the first game of the doubleheader.
Lane scored a run in the next game for CCC.
Notre Dame grad Ryess Youmans had three hits, three RBI, two runs scored in the win.
Lane is hitting .333 through three games and Youmans is hitting .273.
RUDE OFF TO GOOD START
Athens grad Keegan Rude, a freshman on the Northampton Community College baseball team, pitched four strong innings in his collegiate debut, and left with a six-run lead, but the Spartans’ bullpen could not hold it in a 10-8 loss to Northern Essex Community College in the first game of a twinbill here Monday.
Rude allowed two runs — both earned — on six hits, while striking out nine and walking two.
HAMMOND HELPS ALBANY WIN
Behind the pitching of Waverly grad Wendi Hammond, Albany snapped an eight-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of Colgate. Hammond got her second win of the season in the nightcap.
Athens grad Emma Adams, a sophomore, came into right field to play defense in Albany’s 11-9 win in the opening game.
In the second game, Hammond, also a sophomore, allowed four runs on eight hits in a complete-game seven-inning effort. She struck out five and walked none as she improved her record to 2-1 on the season.
Hammond was 1-for-2 with a single and two runs scored. Adams again played right field as a defensive replacement late in the game.
Hammond got her first loss of the season in the Lady Dames 7-2 loss at Colgate on Saturday. She allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in six innings, while striking out seven and walking three.
On the season, Hammond is 2-1 with a 4.71 ERA. She’s struck out 10 in 32 2/3 innings.
At the plate, Hammond is hitting .320 with one double, one home run, five RBI and six RBI. She has walked five times.
Adams is 0-for-3 with a walk on the season. She has not committed an error in the field.
LOCALS PLAY FOR BONNIES
Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman, Sayre grad Matt Williams, and Tioga grad Pierce Hendershot — started all three games in St. Bonaventure’s season-opening series at Youngstown State University.
Hendershot had his first two hits of his career in the second game of the doubleheader.
Hendershot, a redshirt freshman, started all three games at third base
Stillman, a redshirt junior who led the nation in batting average (.519) and slugging percentage (1.259) in last year’s abbreviated season, doubled and scored a run in the the season-opener. In the Sunday game the junior singled and scored a run and had four walks.
Williams, a redshirt junior, walked and scored on Saturday. He had a hit and a run scored, with two walks Sunday. He hit .310 last year.
---
