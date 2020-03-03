Junior Ally Tama (Towanda, Pa./Towanda) won her first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship in the pole vault to highlight the Kutztown University women’s track & field team on day one at the PSAC Indoor Championships Saturday at Edinboro University.
Tama’s best clearance of 3.64m (11-11.25) brought home the gold. Teammate Abigail Zeger (Fayetteville, Pa./Chambersburg) just missed out on a top-three finish, ending her day fourth with a mark of 3.34m (10-11.50). Skye Boshoff (Somerset West, Western Cape, South Africa/Parel Vallei) also had a day to remember, placing sixth in the weight throw with a personal-best throw of 15.49m (50-10), which ranks ninth all-time in program history. Kira Solt (Hillsborough, N.J./Hillsborough) took home silver in the 60H pentathlon and was 10th overall in the field with 2889 points, while Skylar Miller (Topton, Pa./Brandywine Heights) tied for fourth in the high jump pentathlon and placed 11th overall with a personal-best 2791.
NEB GRAD BREAKS RECORD
NEB grad Zach Darling, a 2015 Northeast Bradford graduate, broke the RIT indoor record for the weight throw. He threw 17.13 meters, breaking the old record of 17.10.
Darling’s throw placed fourth at the Liberty League Championships.
Athens grads make nationals
Two Athens graduates are among five RIT wrestlers to qualify for nationals. Seniors Dempsey King (New Hartford, NY/New Hartford), John Donohue (Smithtown, NY/Hauppauge) and Sam Weinger (Blooming Grove, NY/Washingtonville), junior Kaidon Winters (Athens, PA/Athens Area) and sophomore Chris Horton (Athens, PA/Athens Area) each qualified for the NCAA Div. III Championship, as the No. 20 RIT wrestling team placed fourth at the 2020 NCAA Div. III Mideast Regional Championship from Ithaca College. Winters won the title at 157 lbs., while King was the winner at 167 lbs. Horton (133 lbs.), Donohue (197 lbs.) and Sam Weinger (Blooming Grove, NY/Washingtonville) (285 lbs.) each qualified by finishing third in their weight classes.
The top three finishers in each weight class earned automatic bids to the NCAA Division III Championships on March 13-14 from the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This will be the fourth straight season that RIT has had at least three student-athletes qualify for nationals. Winters and King will each be making their third straight appearances at nationals, while Weinger will make his second trip. Horton and Donohue will each be making their first trip to the NCAA’s.
Winters, who finished fifth at 157 lbs. last season, beat Ronald Grevera (Muhlenberg) with a fall at 2:04 in his opening round bout at 157 lbs, and went on to pin Kyle Shaffer (Scranton) at 2:22 in his quarterfinal match. Sunday, Winters began the day by pinning Stanley Wojdylak (Centenary) at 1:31, and claimed the titled at 157 lbs. with an 8-3 decision over Sam Schneider (Ithaca).
Horton defeated Shane Reynolds (Scranton) with an 11-3 major decision in his opening round match on Saturday. He advanced to the semifinals with a 10-5 win over Andrew Cota (Hunter) 10-5. Sunday, Horton lost to Travis Jones (Ithaca) with a technical fall at 6:07. He went on to beat William Hardin (Oswego) 9-5 in the consolation semifinal, and defeated Andrew Cota ((Hunter) with a 12-0 major decision in the third-place match.
STILLMAN RED HOT FOR BONNIES
Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman is off to a dominant start as a junior for St. Bonaventure.
Stillman has hits in all five games this year, and had three more hits on Sunday.
Stillman had two hits, with a home run, in the first game on Sunday, a 6-5 loss to North Dakota State. In the nightcap he had a double and drove in the Bonnies lone run in a 6-1 loss.
Sayre grad Matt Williams was hitless in the doubleheader, and Tioga grad Pierce Hendershot went 0-for-1 on the day.
On the season, Stillman is hitting .619 with 13 hits in 21 at-bats, including two doubles, five home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.
Williams is hitting .364 with eight hits in 22 ABs, including two doubles, one home run, five RBI and three runs scored.
Hendershot is 0-for-3 on the season.
WAVERLY GRAD EARNS MEDALS
Waverly grad Starr Harford earned three medals at the Allegheny Empire Championships.
Hartford had a fifth-place finish in the 200 fly in 2:17.12. She took sixth in the 100 fly in 1:01.85 and seventh in the 200 IM in 2:19.36.
WOODRUFF HAVING SUCCESS AS BUCKNELL COACH
Wyalusing grad Trevor Woodruff has coached Bucknell to a great season, which continued over the weekend.
Autumn Ceppi scored seven points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team held off a late comeback from Boston University to defeat the Terriers 55-53 Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. It was Bucknell’s seventh consecutive victory and the team’s 10th consecutive at home. With the win, the Bison improved to 22-6 overall and 15-2 in Patriot League play, while Boston U. fell to 16-12, 11-6 PL.
The Terriers had a chance to tie or win on the final possession but Abby Kapp blocked a jumper by Maggie Pina and Ceppi grabbed the rebound at the buzzer to seal the victory.
Bucknell led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, but Boston used a 14-0 run to take a 24-23 lead in the second period. The Bison answered with a 13-2 run to open the second half and trailed only once in the final two quarters.
Ellie Mack led Bucknell with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Kapp was also in double figures with 11 points. As a team, the Bison shot 36.2 percent and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Pina finished with a team-high 17 points for the Terriers, while Maren Durant grabbed nine rebounds.
There was a stark contrast between the first and second quarters that allowed Boston to work its way back into the game. After Bucknell shot 69.2 percent and made all three of its attempts from deep in the first 10 minutes, the second quarter saw just one Bison field goal go in, and the team scored just two points.
As a result, the Terriers erased a 10-point deficit and carried a 26-25 lead into halftime. Mack scored nine of her 17 points in the first 20 minutes.
Taylor O’Brien and Mack combined for 10 points during the Bison’s 13-2 run to open the second half that pushed the lead back to double-digits, however, the Terriers responded with a 10-point run of their own that knocked the Bucknell lead down to a single possession.
Boston grabbed its last lead of the game with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and although the Terriers shot better than 50 percent in the fourth, Bucknell’s defense made enough plays in the end to hold on. The Terriers also missed three of their six attempts from the charity stripe in the final 10 minutes.
“I thought today was a great win for our players. It was a toughness win. There were so many contributions from so many players,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff.
Other notable statistics included a 30-16 advantage in the paint and 17 points scored off turnovers for the Bison. Six of Ceppi’s rebounds were on the offensive end, and 10 of her rebounds came in the second half as she came up big for Bucknell down the stretch.
“I think we’ve proven over the course of a long season that we’re right there with the best teams in the league and have put ourselves in a good position, but sometimes that’s not enough,” said Woodruff. “Sometimes you have to be the hottest team at the end of the year, not necessarily just the top rated or number one seed.”
Up next, Bucknell heads to Easton, Pa. on Wednesday, March 4 to face Lafayette in the final game of the regular season. The Bison defeated the Leopards 50-36 in Sojka Pavilion back on Jan. 5. Bucknell then gets set to host its Patriot League quarterfinal game on Monday, March 9.
CRAIG EARNS MEDAL
The Bucknell women’s swimming & diving team sealed a runner-up showing at the ECAC Championships with a pair of golden performances on Sunday at Navy’s Lejeune Hall.
Notre Dame grad Catherine Craig, a freshman, earned a bronze medal during the meet.
Maddie Hartigan claimed ECAC gold in the 100 freestyle and teamed with Sabrina Vumbacco, Emily Gorham and Sophia Donati for a first-place effort in the 400 freestyle relay, helping the Bison finish the three-day meet with 455 points. The Bison took second behind Navy (638) and narrowly edged third-place Penn (432.5) for their runner-up billing.
This was Bucknell’s fourth-consecutive top-three performance at the ECAC Championships. Bucknell previously placed second in 2017 and third in both 2019 and 2018. The Bison’s 455 points eclipsed their 2017 total by three.
Overall, Bucknell captured 11 medals at this year’s ECAC Championships. Alexis Faria was the Bison’s other champion, touching the wall first in Saturday’s 100 butterfly.
On Sunday, Vumbacco captured a silver medal in the 200 butterfly while Emma Hadley (200 backstroke) and Catherine Craig (200 breaststroke) each claimed ECAC bronze in her respective event. In total, nine individuals scored points for the Bison on the final day of the meet.
Hartigan’s time of 50.77 in the 100 freestyle was good for second in Bucknell history. Craig, Vumbacco and the 400 freestyle relay team also logged program top-10 times.
The Bison enjoyed a historically successful 2019-20 campaign. Last week, they placed second at the Patriot League Championships with 533 points. Bucknell, which finished as the Patriot League runner-up for the 12th time in program history and the first time since 2015, was bolstered by eight-medal winning performances, including a golden showing by Maggie Wyngowski in the 400 IM.
The Bison wrapped up their dual meet schedule with a sterling 10-1 (7-1 Patriot League) record. With their rivalry win over Lehigh, they reached the double digits in victories during a single season for the sixth time in program history. They previously accomplished the feat in 1980-81 (11-2), 1984-85 (10-4), 1993-94 (10-1), 1994-95 (10-1) and 1997-1998 (11-2).
HAMMOND DOMINANT AGAIN
After notching the first win of the day against Detroit Mercy, the Great Danes followed it up with their first shutout win of the season, defeating Loyola Chicago by a score of 1-0.
Making her fourth collegiate start in the circle, Waverly grad Wendi Hammond was stellar in the circle, pitching all six innings, giving up no runs and struck out five.
UAlbany tallied the lone run early in the top of the first. After Phillips singled to lead off the contest, Petrella brought her home on an RBI single.
The one run of the game was the only support that Hammond needed in the circle. Loyola Chicago had its best opportunity to knot the game up in the bottom of the second after the first batter singled, but the freshman proceeded to get the next three outs to end the threat.
On the season Hammond has appeared in six games, with four starts, throwing a team-best 25 innings. She leads the team with a 3.36 ERA and has a team-best 15 strikeouts on the year.
Athens grad Emma Adams has played in seven games, with four starts, as a freshman. Adams got her first career hit against FIU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.