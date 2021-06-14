HORSEHEADS, N.Y. A pair of local athletes were on the field in a travel tournament on Saturday.
Wyalusing's Hailey Jayne and Jillian Bradley of Athens took the field for the Fastpitch Elite team out of Endicott, N.Y. during the Lady Rebels College Showcase at Holding Point.
The team went 2-1 on the day, dropping their opener, before winning the next two games.
The team also includes Athens' Mallory Mummert and Lexi Steele of Troy, who weren't playing Saturday.
The team is the second seed going into day two and will be on the field at 10 a.m. today.
