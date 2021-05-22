Day one of the District 4 Track and Field Championships saw the boys take center stage, as a pair of NTL athletes — Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron (long jump) and Athens’ Asher Ellis (javelin) won district titles.
Today, the girls hope to become the stars of the show as Towanda’s Porschia Bennett and Williamson’s Charly Slusser lead the way in the high jump.
It’s been a dominant year for Bennett.
Two years ago as a freshman she was a state qualifier.
After a missed year due to Covid, the Towanda junior has been even better this year, breaking the Towanda school record, when she went 5-feet, 7-inches, this year, and multiple times hitting 5-feet, 6-inches.
“I’m really excited and nervous to try and get back to states,” Bennett said. “I know I can do it, I just have to work super hard and do the best I can.”
Bennett didn’t go to the NTL Coaches Invitational last week, so it’s been a couple weeks since Bennett has competed in a meet.
“Not going to NTLs made me just want to jump even more, but I haven’t jumped in a meet in a couple weeks so I’m pretty nervous to jump at districts.”
If Bennett hits the 5-foot, 7-inch height this week she would tie the District 4 record, of Regan Rogers of Wellsboro.
For the Towanda junior, breaking the district mark would be special.
“Getting the district record would be crazy and I’ve definitely been thinking about it a lot this week,” Bennett said.
Bennett will also be running on the track in the 400, and she’s ready to try and see what she can do.
“I’m pretty excited to see how I can compete in other events against the best in the district, especially in the 400,” she said.
Bennett is the top seed in the high jump, while Slusser is the second seed at 5-feet, 4-inches.
Slusser made states her freshman and sophomore years, before the last season a year ago. Now a senior, Slusser wants to get back to Shippensburg.
“It’s very important,” Slusser said. “I’d also like to beat our school record that is 5-8. I’m not that horribly far, but it would be nice to do that to.”
Along with Bennett and Slusser, Hannah Ely of Wyalusing is the fourth seed, and teammates Madison Armitage and Mia Wilcox are also in the field.
The field events kick off at 9:30 a.m. today.
Asher Ellis is the top seed in the discus with a throw of 143-feet.
Others in the discus field are Daniel Bates of NPM, Wyatt Gastrock of Wellsboro and Lucas Aquilio of Athens in the first flight and in the second flight with Ellis are Canton’s Williams, Sayre’s Zach Belles, Ian Wright of Athens, Jacob Palfreyman of Wyalusing and NEB’s Dan Seeley, who is the fourth seed.
The discus is in the morning at 9:30 a.m. At 3:30 p.m. is the shot and again Ellis is seeded high, as the second seed.
Ellis has a top throw of 48-feet, 2-inches and the top seed is Mt. Carmel’s Matt Kelley at 49-feet, 6-inches.
Wellsboro’s Justice Harlan, NEB’s Dan Williams, Canton’s Caiden Williams and Derek Atherton-Ely are in the first flight and with Ellis in the second flight are Wright, Palfreyman, Seeley and Bellis.
In the triple jump for the boys Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski and Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk and Caiden Williams are all in the first flight.
Towanda’s Logan Lambert is the fourth seed in the event, and others in the second flight with him are Troy’s Colin Loveland, Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald and NP-Mansfield’s Caiden Alexander.
In the girls’ javelin NEB’s Paige Howell, Towanda’s Erin Barrett and Alina Pietrizyk of WEllsboro are in the first flight and Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Addie Schmitt of Williamson are in the second flight.
In the girls’ pole vault Ryann Slusser of Williamson, Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton and Marie Scarborough, Towanda’s Olivia Sparbanie and Troy’s Bailey Johnson and Olivia Call are all in the field.
The next events for field begin at 12:30 p.m. and Athens’ Cassy Friend and Mya Thompson are in the Class AAA girls’ long jump, with Thompson seeded third. For AAA only the winner goes to states, while in the AA events the top two go to states.
Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier is the sixth seed and teammate Nick Place is the eighth seed in the boys’ pole vault. Others in the field include Troy’s Seth Seymour, Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger and Bobby Benjamin of Sayre.
In the girls’ shot in the first flight are Wellsboro’s Grace Harlan, Troy’s Hope Houseknecht and Wellsboro’s Kiyah Boyce.
In the second flight is Canton’s Reagan Kelley.
For the boys’ high jump Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing is tied for the fourth seed. Sayre’s Connor Young, Alexander, Oswald, Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis and NEB’s Austin Kithcart are in the field.
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts, Towanda’s Hannah Ryck and Sparbanie are in the first flight of the AA triple jump.
In the 3:30 p.m. events Emma Pernaselli of Athens is in the javelin.
Things on the track are starting a bit earlier at Williamsport High School today, with the races beginning at 9 a.m. so the 3200 runners don’t have to be out in the heat of the day as much on a day that could hit 90 degrees.
That 3200 field includes Sayre’s Carrie Claypool and Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe in the AA race. In the boys race Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield and Athens’ Matt Gorsline and Connor Dahl and Williamson’s Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welch are all in the race.
The big event on the track may be the 110 hurdles.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin enters as the second seed after the semifinals.
He hit the state qualifying time easily in the semifinals and if he does it again, or finishes where he is seeded for the final in second, Hagin will be headed to states.
The 110 hurdles race is set to begin about 10:15 a.m. today.
In the 100 meter final Wellsboro’s Joseph Grab and Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing both come into the final.
Both were less than a tenth of a second off the state qualifying tie of 11.3, and have a chance to move onto states.
In the AAA 1600 Emma Bronson is the fourth seed for Athens. She’s also in the second heat of the 800 meters.
For Bronson, who won the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the NTL Coaches Invitational, she is ready for districts.
“I’m really excited, it will be fun,” she said.
Running well last week gives her some confidence as she heads into this week.
“There are a lot of fast people there, so we will see, but it’s a nice confidence boost,” she said.
Having people like Claypool, right in the Valley with her to compete against regularly, makes Bronson a better runner.
“It makes it really nice because it gives me someone to run against,” Bronson said.
The warmer weather on Saturday can be tough, but it also makes Bronson think she should run faster.
“Hotter temperature makes it a little harder, but it’s also motivation to go faster,” Bronson said.
For the Athens standout the goal is just to run her best today.
“Just to run as fast as possible and see how high I can place,” Bronson said.
In the AA race Camille McRoberts of CAnton, Addison Farrer of NPM, Claypool and Sierra Allen are all in the fastest heat.
In the boys 1600 Cummings is the third seed. Williamson’s Kristian Mizdail, Gorsline and Dahl are in the first flight and Cummings is joined by Welch, Shedden and Kyle Anthony in the fastest flight.
NP-Mansfield is in heat three in the 4x100 relay for the girls and Wellsboro, Towanda and Troy are in heat two, while Wyalusing is in heat one, and Athens is in the AAA race.
For the boys, Athens, Towanda, Troy, NPM are all in heat two and Wellsboro and Wyalusing are in heat one.
Bennett is in the third heat of the 400 meters.
Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin and Towanda’s Eliza Fowler are in the first heat, while Kyra Daley of Williamson and NEB’s Melanie Shumway were in the second flight.
Troy’s Isaiah Watkins, Athens’ Ryan Thompson, Towanda’s Justin Schoonover, Sayre’s Tavone McClenny and Mason Hughey are all in heat one of the boys’ 400. Niemczyk, Athens’ Ryan Lasusa, Troy’s Ridge Spencer and Elias Kaufman of Williamson are in the second flight.
In the 300 hurdles Troy’s Elizabeth Geer, Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford and Troy’s Sydney Taylor are in the first heat.
Logan Lambert, Benjamin and Jacob Schmitt of Williamson are in the first heat of the boys 300 hurdles. Samuel Rudy of Wellsboro and Darevin Curlee of Wyalusing are in the second flight. Hagin and Duncan Kerr of Williamson are all in the fastest heat of the race.
McRoberts and Catherine Brown of Wyalusing are in the first flight of the 800.
For the boys Welch and Justin Lynch of Athens are in the first heat of the boys race.
Seth Neal of Williamson is the third seed in the 800 at 2:03.93, just over two seconds behind the second seed. Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk is the next seed at 2:04.29.
Anthony is the sixth seed and Cummings is also in the fastest flight.
IN the 200 Scout Abel of Williamson and Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley are in the second flight.
For the boys’ Canton’s Connor Foust, Kaufman, and Joseph Toscano of Athens are in the first heat of the boys race and Watkins, Athens’ Jaden Wright and Mason Kelsey are in the second heat.
In the third heat are Grab, Cameron, Spencer and Wellsboro’s Jack Poirier.
There is a 45 minute break after the 200 before the final race, the 1600 relay is held.
For the girls Wellsboro is in the first heat in AA and Towanda, Wyalusing, Canton, NPM and Troy are in the second heat, while Athens is running in the AAA race.
Towanda is in the first heat for the boys and Sayre, Williamson, Athens, Canton and Wyalusing are in ths second heat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.