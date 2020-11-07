For the Wyalusing Rams this is becoming a bit of an annual trip to Hershey.
For Northeast Bradford freshman Melanie Shumway it’s a whole new experience.
The PIAA Championships begin today at Hershey Park with Shumway running, along with the Wyalusing girls team and Zion Laudermilch and Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing.
Things are completely different this year as runners go off in heats.
The Wyalusing girls will take off at 9 a.m. in the first heat of the girls’ race.
It is the second straight year at states for the Wyalusing girls, while Hiduk and Laudermilch both ran at states with the boys’ team last year. Shumway is making her first trip to the state meet.
“I really like the ‘wave’ format that is going to be used this year,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “We will be racing against teams from District 1-6 in our wave. That brings the number down to 42 runners in the race. That will allow us to get in and race the other teams without getting lost in the shuffle of a big meet.
“I feel the girls have a good shot at getting somewhere between third and seventh. Mohawk is really strong from District 7. Penns Valley from District 6, and York Catholic from District 3 are really strong too. We have Montrose in our wave, we are looking to use them as a guide for our positioning during the race.”
One challenge for Wyalusing is that they didn’t get to practice in preparation for states.
“Unfortunately due to our school being shut down this week, we are no able to have practice this week, so we have had to have Google meets to discuss race strategy.”
The top five for Wyalusing include Catherine Brown, Kayla Beebe, Carina Beebe, Sierra Allen and Madison Patton.
For Brown it is special to be going back to states.
“I am very excited to be going back to states,” Brown said. “The best part is that I will have my whole team with me. This is what we’ve been training for since May, so it is very satisfying to see your hard work pay off. Our main goal for the last race is really to believe in ourselves, take risks, and give it all we have.
“We are hoping by doing that we will find ourselves in the top five team standings. This truly has been a crazy year of unknowns and never knowing what could be our last race. I’m very thankful PIAA gave us the opportunity to compete this season and that they are still following through with a state race. It is a bittersweet ending to an unbelievable four years.”
Shumway will be going off with the other individual runners from District 4 along with Districts 1 through 6 at 9:30 a.m.
“I am very excied to be able to have this chance as a freshman o see what states is like,” Shumway said. “I believe that the competition will be like our big invitationals that we go to with all the people that will be there.
“I know there will be lots of great runners there and I’m excited for them to push me even more to do well in states.”
It was a crazy path to states for Shumway as NEB went from shutting down and canceling the rest of fall sports, to letting the cross country and volleyball teams to finish their years.
“After having such a crazy week last week with all the chaos that districts brought, I definitely appreciate that I have this opportunity to go to states and I’m very thankful to everyone who made it possible for me to go this far.”
For both races things will be unique. In years past you would have hundreds of runners in the race. Now, the Wyalusing girls will be in a field of about 40 and Shumway will be in a race with about 30 runners.
Laudermilch and Hiduk will run at 10:30 a.m. in a field like Shumway will see in her race.
Both Zion and Justin ran last year as members of the team that placed 4th overall,” Schools said. “They are planning on using their experience from last year to assist with their success. I was really excited about the team’s success at Districts. This boys team has been in search of its own identity all season and they earned it with their performance at Districts. Again, I think that this “wave” format is a great opportunity for both Zion and Justin. They will have a chance to up front and be competitive with the other runners. I believe that Zion has an excellent chance at getting a state medal. He has worked really hard during the summer and the season and he is really fit right now.”
For Schools it has been special working with all of his runners, and how happy he is that there is a state meet to take his kids to.
“ First of all, I would like to say how much I enjoyed coaching this team. They are a great group of young men and women that managed to navigate through a situation that have left many adults flustered,” Schools said. “We are super excited and very appreciative of the fact that we get to race on Saturday. There are teams and even other states that aren’t able to compete at the State level, but we get too. Being able to take a full girls team and two boys is “a testament to the hard work that each team has done throughout the summer and the season.
