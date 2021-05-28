The goal for area athletes is the same as the PIAA Track and Field Championships kick off.
Every athlete is hoping to stand on top of the podium, wearing a gold medal.
But, while the goal is the same, everything else might be a bit different this year.
This season the event will be one day for AA, getting rid of some preliminaries, and making some athletes who have multiple events do everything in one day.
On top of that, Mother Nature may have a big impact on the meet.
The meet begins at 9 a.m. in Shippensburg today and the forecast is for rain starting late morning, and by afternoon it could be heavy rain, up to a half an inch of rain is possible.
Only two girls are in the field at Shippensburg, but both have a good chance of earning medalst.
Towanda’s Porschia Bennett is the top seed in the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches. While Richland’s Tierney Beebout also is seeded at that height, only Bennett has gone above that this year, going 5-feet, 7-inches earlier this season. Bennett also has consistently hit the 5-6 height.
Williamson’s Charly Slusser is seeded just behind at 5-feet, 4-inches, the only jumper seeded at that height.
For Bennett, it’s exciting to be back at states after last year was lost for all athletes.
“I’m super excited to be back and I’m ready to compete with the best,” she said.
Being a top seed is special for the Towanda junior.
“Being the top seed is really exciting, but it makes me more nervous and brings more pressure and expectations,” Bennett said. “I can’t wait to compete for gold, it’s what i’ve been working for all season. Jumping 5-6 consistently really helps because it’s kind of natural now and I’m comfortable making it over and knowing that only a few girls have done it makes me very confident.”
While Mother Nature may not be friendly, Bennett is ready.
“To prepare we have been practicing outside every day no matter the weather and I’m just going to dress really warm and hope the rain holds off until high jump is over.”
For Slusser this is her third trip to states, and it’s her last chance as a senior.
“I am very excited to be back at states again,” she said. “The feeling of joy that you get when you jump qualifying height is amazing. And, I’m really hoping to do really well this year.”
While Slusser has been to states before, she hasn’t been able to earn a medal in the past.
“I’m currently ranked second or third right now, so I am very excited to try and earn a medal this year. I have been ranked very well most years but this year especially I am ranked very well, so earning an actual state medal would be amazing.”
Slusser nearly made 5-6 at the district meet, and she knows she also has a shot at the state gold.
“It would be absolutely amazing to win a state title. I have worked so hard to be where I am today so to be able to walk away with an honor like that would be breath taking.”
The high jump starts at 9 a.m. today.
Also at 9 a.m. is the 3200 where Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield will be in the field. Shedden was third at districts, but made states when the runner-up pulled out of states to focus on another event.
Shedden comes in with a seed time of 10:10.85, and while he isn’t seeded near the top of the field, the race only features six runners who hit the state qualifying time at districts.
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron is the fifth seed in the long jump which will also start at 9 a.m. He is seeded at 21-feet, 11-inches. However, he has the longest jump of the year in AA with a leap of 22-feet, 8 1/2-inches at the NTL Coaches Invitational.
Six jumpers in the field have gone over 22 feet at some point this year.
Athens’ Asher Ellis will have a busy day.
At 9 a.m. he throws the discus. He is seeded 16th at 149-feet, 19-inches. At noon he is the seventh seed in the javelin at 174-feet, 8-inches.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing is seeded 13th in the high jump at 5-feet, 11-inches in another noon event.
For both Cobb and Ellis, the noon start could be when the rain is starting to pick up.
“always a challenge for throwers, and you have to adapt to your environment as you go,” Ellis said of the weather. “There is no real way to completely prepare, but you can slow things down and focus on technique.”
For Ellis being at states is special.
“I am beyond thrilled to be able to compete at the state level,” he said. “Not everyone can say they have had that experience. It’s going to be a blast to compete and have another opportunity to better myself in this sport.”
For Ellis the goal is to finish the day on the podium.
“My goal is to podium in at least one event and to possibly beat my personal bests. That would be a big win for me.”
For the Athens star just competing with the best in Pennsylvania will be fun.
“It’s going to be awesome to see some of the best around compete and to be in their presence to see some amazing athletes.”
At 9:30 a.m. Dustin Hagin of Troy will run in the 110 prelims.
Hagin is the fourth seed and will be in the first heat. He actually will be in the lane next to Montgomery’s Ben Robinson who edged him by .01 at districts (15.43 to 15.44) in a race where Hagin had a slow start out of the blocks.
This year there are no semifinals so the three heat winners, and the next five fastest times go to the finals.
Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose is the top seed by more than a second at 14.10.
The finals will be run at noon.
At 12:25 Williamson freshman Owen Cummings will run in the first heat of the 1600 with a seed time of 4:34.25. He is the only freshman in the race.
Wellsboro’s Dillon Boyce, Jack Poirier, Samuel Rudy and Joseph Grab will run in the 4x100 relay at 12:50 p.m. in the prelims. They are seeded at 44.69 They aren’t far off Richland (44.58) in their heat, but they are in the first of three heats, with faster seed times in the other heats.
For the Hornets, just getting to states is special.
“Me and the guys are extremely excited to go to states,” Grab said. “We worked all year to fine tune and perfect our handoffs and when the opportunity presented itself in districts we seized it, and we couldn’t be any more happy with the opportunity we got from it.”
For Grab, this is a perfect way to end his career. He left for a prep school in basketball season, and wasn’t even sure he’d get another chance to put on a Wellsboro uniform again.
“It’s great,” he said of finishing his career at states. “I didn’t think I was going to be back at Wellsboro and the thought of not having the chance to compete in a Wellsboro uniform again kind of bummed me out, but one thing led to another and I was able to come back and I felt like I had to give my all and give back to the community who supports there athletes so much no matter the decision they make.”
The weather is something that can have a big handoff on an event that relies on precision and handoffs.
“Weather is a tricky thing, especially in track, it can affect running conditions and especially with the relay teams when there are handoffs involved,” Grab said. “But, I think if we try not to worry about it and stick to what we’ve been practicing, we’ll be fine.”
The final local on the track is Williamson’s Seth Neal in the 800 at 2:20 p.m. Neal is in the first heat with a seed time of 2:02.84.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.