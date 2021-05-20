As the District 4 Track and Field Championships kick off today, all eyes will be on Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron.
While a number of area athletes are in a position to make states, none is in a better position than Kashawn Cameron.
Cameron is the top seed in the long jump at 22-feet, 8 1/2-inches, nearly two feet further than anyone else in District 4 has jumped this year.
“My goal is to go to states,” Cameron said. “I hope I can keep on doing good.
“I hope to place at states. I hope to come out at districts on top so I can go to states.”
For Cameron the jump last week at the NTL Coaches Invitational shattered his own school record.
“I am pumped, I am ready to go,” Cameron said of districts after last week.
For the Wyalusing junior, last week wasn’t something he really felt like he was going to do.
“I really did not think I had it in me,” Cameron said. “Because, everytime I come to Athens I scratch, but I knew I had to come out for my team and for myself and do great.”
Even in practice Cameron wasn’t throwing down jumps like he did last week.
“Not at all, I just do run throughs honestly,” Cameron said.
It’s not just the big jump last week that makes Cameron’s so excited for districts. It’s the consistency that the Wyalusing junior has shown.
While going over 22 feet was new, two other times in the past two weeks Cameron also went over 21 feet, including the jump after his record-breaking leap.
“I try and practice a lot with my team,” Cameron said. “Nolan (Oswald) he pushes me, we go back and forth with the long jump, it’s good competition.”
For Cameron, having the school record right now is special.
“It’s great, I am glad I can break the school’s record and break my own record again,” Cameron said.
With as far as he went last week, Cameron knows that the record is going to be hard for anyone to break in the future. But, he also knows he has this postseason, and another year to try and shatter it himself.
“I think it’s going to be hard for people to get there, but I’m going to keep pushing myself so I can break it again,” Cameron said. “It’s a lot of motivation to keep pushing to get better. It’s going to be hard, but I know I can do it.”
For a lot of his high school career Cameron has imagined himself playing football in college. After the past couple weeks he is realizing that maybe track and field could be his sport.
“It’s definitely in my head maybe track is better off for me than football,” Cameron said.
And, after what he did last week the junior knows school’s will probably come calling.
“I think they will be coming soon,” Cameron said.
Cameron has other locals in the final flight with him at districts. Seth Neal of Williamson is the fourth seed (20-feet, 6 1/4-inches) and Mason Kelsey of Williamson (20-feet, 5-inches) is the sixth seed. Tavone McClenny of Sayre (19-feet, 11-inches) and Troy’s Ridge Spencer (19-feet, 10 1/2-inches) and Colin Loveland (19-feet, 9 1/2-inches) are all in the main flight today.
Along with the top two finishers, anyone over 21-feet, 6-inches makes it to states.
It’s not just the boys where locals are seeded high in the long jump.
In the girls’ long jump Charly Slusser of Williamson is seeded second at 16-feet, 11-inches, behind Loyalsock’s Sophia Gardner (17-feet, 9-inches).
Not only is Slusser seeded second, but her top jump this year is right at the state qualifying distance, so if she can land that jump today she could be headed to states.
For Slusser, it would be a chance to make states in an event she hasn’t gone before.
Slusser made states as a freshman and sophomore (there was not season last year) in the high jump, and she’s the second seed for Saturday’s high jump as well.
“I’m very excited, I’m hoping to go to states in a couple events this year instead of just the high jump,” Slusser said.
For Slusser, she’s jumping her best after landing her top jump a week ago.
“I just beat my PR, so that’s good,” Slusser said.
Getting to states in both the long and high jumps this year would be special.
“I think it would take a lot of nerves off (in the high jump to have another chance to medal at states),” Slusser said. “But, I would just be excited to go to states in an event in general, it’s always good.”
Having two events at states would help Slusser to not just have to focus on the high jump.
“I definitely think having two events helps,” Slusser said. “I can practice two and not just one, but it’s also nice because I can keep busy, I’m not just standing and waiting to jump next, I have another event to go.”
For Slusser, this year is special after a year off.
“I didn’t expect to do very well this year after missing a year, but I practiced a lot in the offseason to get to where I am,” Slusser said. “It definitely does (motivate Slusser), because I was super sad to not go last year. I’m very motivated.”
After getting to nearly 17-feet last week, Slusser also knows that not only could she make states in the long jump, she could have a chance to do well at states.
“I would love to medal at states,” she said. “Getting close to 17 and 18, I could definitely place at states,” she said.
It’s not just Slusser in the long jump as Towanda’s Porschia Bennett is the seventh seed at 15-feet, 9 1/2-inches. Like Slusser, Bennett figures to have a good chance to make states on Saturday in the high jump, where Bennett is the top seed at 5-feet, 7-inches, which would tie the district record if she did it at the district meet.
Athens’ Asher Ellis is the second seed in the javelin today, with a throw of 166-feet, 1-inch. The jump is just over three feet behind Montoursville’s Gavin Livemore.
Both Brody Burleigh of NPM (146-feet, 3-inches) and Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton (140-feet, 6-inches) are in the main flight.
Athens’ Mya Thompson is also a second seed in the triple jump at 32-feet, 8 3/4-inches. The challenge for Thompson is the Athens girls are in AAA. In AA the top two finishers make states, in AAA it’s only the champion, so she would need to win the event or hit the state standard to make states. The top seed is Selinsgrove’s Madison Stebila at 34-feet, 3-inches. The state standard is 36-feet, 6-inches.
In the girls discus throw Paige Howell of NEB is in the main flight at 99-feet.
On the track there are prelims for the 100 meters and 110 hurdles, while the only finals are the 4x800 relay.
For the boys three NTL teams are in the 3200 relay with Athens the highest seed with a relay of Justin Lynch, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl and Kyle Anthony. The Wildcats are the fourth seed at 8:46.25, while Wyalusing is seeded ninth at 9:10.52 and Troy is seeded 10th at 9:37.39.
For the girls the top local seed is Wyalusing in ninth at 10:45.1, while Canton (11:27.75), Troy (11:52.27), Towanda (12:00) and Wellsboro (12:05.42) are all in the race. The Athens girls are in the AAA race, seeded sixth with no seed time, but they have a relay with four of the best runners at the school going (Emma Bronson, Emma Roe, Thompson and Hannah Walker).
The prelims and semifinals in the 100 and the 100 and 110 hurdles will be held today.
In the prelims, Troy’s Dustin Hagin is the second overall seed in the 110 hurdles in 15.04, running in the second heat.
Other are athletes in the 110 prelims are Samuel Rudy of Wellsboro (17.57), Darevin Curlee of Wyalusing (17.68), Levi Kuhns of Athens (17.88), Towanda’s Logan Lambert (18.11), Duncan Kerr of Williamson (18.25) and Austin Kithcart of NEB (18.51).
The top seed is Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose at 14.24.
The state standard is 15.50. If Hagin runs his top time, that would be a state qualifying time.
For the girls in the 100 hurdles the top local runner is Anneliese Getola of Troy at 17.74 and the others are Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford (17.94) and Kathryn Burnett of Wellsboro (18.08).
The top seed is Sierra Brazier of Lewisburg at 15.76.
In the 100 meters Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron is tied for the fifth seed at 11.24. The top seed is Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski.
Other are runners are Troy’s Ridge Spencer, seeded ninth at 11.34 and Jack Poirier of Wellsboro at the same time, and Joseph Grab of Wellsboro one spot back at 11.39.
Other NTL runners are Towanda’s John Schoonover (11.84), Williamson’s Elliott Good (11.84), Towanda’s Rhyan West (11.84) and Williamson’s Kelsey (11.94).
Getola is the top NTL seed in the 100 in 13.21, the 10th best time in the prelims. The top seed is Liberty Gearinger of Central Columbia at 12.68.
Slusser is seeded 11th at 13.22 one spot ahead of Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley at 13.22.
Other locals in the field are Williamson’s Scout Abel (13.36) and NEB’s Melanie Shumway (13.74) and and Troy’s Grace Sherman (13.74).
The field events begin at 5 p.m. and the events on the track start at 6 p.m. with the prelims first, followed by the 3200 relay.
