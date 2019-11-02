The Notre Dame girls won the IAC Cross Country Championships, while Waverly’s girls took third.
Notre Dame won at 41 points, Lansing had 58 and Waverly finished at 83.
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada was second in the race in 20:35.7 and Alyssa Walker of Notre Dame was fourth at 20:51.5, while Piper Young of Notre Dame was sixth at 21:19.9.
Dryden’s Emily Miller won at 20:22.4.
Waverly’s Elizabeth Fritzen was ninth at 21:29.7, followed by Notre Dame’s Riley Soehnlein at 21:36.8.
Notre Dame’s Maura Devlin took 11th and teammate Alexandra Crowley was 13th as the Crusaders had all of their top five runners in the top 13 of the race.
Waverly’s Paige Ackley was 17th and teammate Olivia Nittinger was 20th, while Aubrey Akins was 49th.
Tioga’s Mariah Nichols finished 43rd.
For the boys Waverly took third at 84 points, Watkins Glen won at 57, followed by Newark Valley at 81.
Waverly’s Collin Wright was third in 17:45.2, teammate Nate Ackley was eighth in 18:12.6 and Notre Dame’s Steven Gough was ninth at 18:18.6.
Notre Dame’s Scott Herlan was 18th and Waverly’s Jayden Rose was 20th. Waverly’s Liam Traub was 26th, followed by teammate Brandon Bubniak, Notre Dame’s Derek Simpson and Tioga’s Thomas Hurd.
Tioga’s Ty Middendorf was 52nd, followed by Waverly’s Kaden Wheeler. Waverly’s Gavin Schillmoeller was 71st and Notre Dame’s Gino DeLeone was 72nd. Tioga’s Mason CArd finished 77th and Notre Dame’s Kyle Stephenson was 82nd, followed by teammate Neal Moore and Josh Reis of Tioga.
Tioga’s Kyle Earley was 90th and teammate Colt Herrala was one spot back.
In the boys JV race Waverly’s Sam VanDyke was eighth and teammate Jerrell Ackett was 11th, while Waverly’s Matt Atanasoff was 16th. Max Dydynski of Tioga was 24th, Waverly’s Joe Fritzen was 28th and Tioga’s Zach Nichols was 32nd, teammates Dawson Philhower (33rd), Zander Whitmore (36th), Jack Cary (39th) and Reed Cook (40th) rounded out their lineup.
