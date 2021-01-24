ATHENS — Four area teams took part in the annual Jarvis Tournament on Saturday.
While it was a bit smaller field this year, there was still some strong competition with Athens, Towanda, Sayre and Williamson joining Mifflinburg and Benton in the tournament.
At 106 pounds Towanda’s JB Parker took first place and Wyatt Dacheaux of Williamson was second.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley won the title at 113, with Chase Benton of Benton second and Josh Courtney of Athens taking third.
Dylan Granahan of Benton won the 120 pound title with Brady Struble of Mifflinburg second, followed by Athens’ Mason Vanderpool.
Gabe Gramley of Mifflinburg won the title at 126 with Ethan Kolb of Benton second and Ayden Sprague of Williamson third.
Gable Strickland of Benton won the 132 pound title, followed by Nathaniel Welch of Williamson and Gavin McGrath of Athens.
Kaden Setzer of Athens won the 138 pound title, followed by Remington Morrow of Benton and Dillon Gallagher of Towanda.
Troy Bingaman of Mifflinburg won the 145 pound title with Mason Smith of Benton taking second and Lucas Forbes of Athens finished third.
Athens’ Chris Bathgate won the 152 pound title, with Evan Johnson taking second and Joel Hultz of Williamson was third.
Karter Rude of Athens won the 160-pound title and Cody Fleming of Williamson took second and Dereck Deitz of Benton was third.
Nolan Lear of Benton won the title at 172, with Zach Stafursky of Athens second and Mason Michael of Benton taking third.
Jake Bobersky of Benton won the title at 189, followed by Towanda’s Spencer Jennings and Glen Romberger of Sayre.
Mike Sipps of Williamson won the title at 215, followed by Towanda’s Clay Watkins and Zach Poust of Benton.
Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg took first at 285, followed by Williamson’s Kade Sottolano and Alex Perez of Towanda.
“ I was just really happy to get everyone out on the mat today,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “To get in the tournament environment. Most of the kids got 4-5 matches today and thats’ huge with the way the season is going. Just getting out there, wrestling the tournament, getting those five matches in, hoping building some mat conditioning today, I think that was the real benefit of the day for us. We had some kids that had decent days. We had a freshman win the 106 pound title, granted it may have been a depleted weight class, but he still won the weight class, I am proud of him, his first tournament victory.
“A couple of the younger guys in the lineup had decent days today. I am pleased with Spencer Jennings, a sophomore, lost his first match and battled back to take four more to take second. Got seconds out of Evan Johnson at 52, Clay Watkins at 215 which are the kind of things you look for. Actually real pleased with Clay, he was able to knock off a Regional 4th placer in semifinal match, big win for him. His win over the Poust kid of Benton. Got a nice day out of Dillon Gallagher to finish third, going 3-2 on the day at 138, and Alex Perez going 2-2 to finish third at 285. All our kids, with the exception of 106, I think all of them got at least four matches in today, and a lot of them got five, overall a productive day up there.”
Parker’s title at 106 came on a 32-second pin over Dacheaux.
At 152 Bathgate won by injury default over Johnson after both wrestlers had dominated their way through the day.
After struggling in the round robin, Watkins beat Poust, a state-qualifier a year ago, 3-2. In the final Sipps beat Watkins 3-1. Sipps had beaten Watkins earlier in the day as well.
Sottolano had a pin in the final to beat Perez and win at 285.
Bradley cruised to the 113 title, with pins in each match, outside of a 17-5 major decision over Chase Burke of Benton.
Setzer had four first-period pins on his way to the title.
Rude pinned his way to the title at 160, also all of them coming in the first period.
Line Mountain 78, NEB 0; North Schuylkill 60, NEB 18; Troy 54, NEB 18; Sheffield 60, NEB 0; South Williamsport 24, NEB 18
Jack Shumway fell at 152 to Bryce Card by fall, Kenric Ricci fell at 215 by fall to Jacob Feese and Kamden Ricci fell at 285 by fall to Dominick Bridi against Line Mountain.
Against North Schuylkill the Panthers got a win by Shumway by fall in 2:20 over Hayden Frasch at 152 and at 215 Kenric Ricci pinned Neekoli Caraballo in 1:11, while Kamden Ricci got a forfeit at 285.
Against Sheffield the Panthers’ Shumway fell at 152 by Cooper Traister and Kenric Ricci fell to Ethan Finch at 215, while Ethen Confer of Sheffield won over Kamden Ricci at 285.
In the match against South there were double forfeits at 132, 138, 145, 106, 120 and 126.
At 152 Shumway pinned Trenton Morrison in 3:01 and at 215 Kenric Ricci pinned Jake Casella in 2:52 and Kamden Ricci got a forfeit at 285 as the Panthers won both of the matches wrestled on the day.
South’s Landon Lorson (160), Caleb Jackson (172), Lusk Lane (189) and Robert Gardner (113) got forfeit wins in the victory.
The Trojans got forfeit wins from Kenyon Slater (113), Joseph Schwenk (120), Seth Seymour (126), Jacob Hinman (132), Peyton Bellows (138), Lacey Hinman (145), Jayden Renzo (160), Mason Woodward (172) in the victory.
There was a double forfeit at 189.
At 152 Shumway pinned Eli Randall and at 215 Kenric Ricci pinned Josh Isbell in 1:05 and at 285 Kamden Ricci got a forfeit win.
Line Mountain 55, Troy 12; South Williamsport 37, Troy 30; North Schuylkill 36, Troy 33
Troy’s Kenyon Slater got a 4-3 win at 113 over Brody Long against Line Mountain and Jayden Renzo pinned Chandon Maurer in 36 seconds at 160. Woodward won 8-6 over Cale King at 172.
Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert won 13-2 over Caleb Schwenk at 106 and Aidan Krizer pinned Joseph Schwenk in 2:17 at 120, while Lane Schadel won 10-2 over Seymour at 126 and Mason Leshock won by technical fall 15-0 in 3:54 over Jacob Hinman.
Max Bingaman pinned Bellows in 1:48 at 138 and Ian Coller pinned Lacey Hinman at 145, while Bryce Carl of Line Mountain pinned Randall in 44 seconds at 152.
Jacob Feese pinned Isbell in 1:27 at 189 and Dominick Bridi of Line Mountain got a forfeit at 215, while Jaroslav Johnson won by forfeit at 285.
Against South Seymour (126), Jacob Hinman (132), Ben Randall (138), Caleb Schwenk (106) and Joseph Schwenk (120) all got forfeit wins for Troy and there was a double forfeit at 189.
Trenton Morrison of South pinned Bellows in 1:01 at 145, while Lorson pinned Eli Randall in 27 seconds at 152. Jackson beat Renzo 8-6 at 160, while Lusk Lane won 12-3 over Woodward.
Casella won by fall in 2:28 over Isbell and Gardner pinned Slater in 35 seconds at 113, while Sam Hostrander won by forfeit at 285.
Against North Schuylkill Troy’s Seymour pinned Ethan Miernicki in 5:05 at 126 and Jacob Hinman pinned Zander McElhenny in 5:41 at 132.
Woodward pinned Bradlee Smith in 1:31 at 172 and Isbell pinned Ricky Halford in 3:01 at 189. Caleb Schwenk won 7-1 over Noah Gilgore at 106 and Slater pinned Kaden Casey in 5:07 at 113.
North Schuylkill got a forfeit from Neekoli Carabello at 215 and Danny Grigas pinned Joseph Schwenk of Troy in 1:19 at 120, while Michel Sterner pinned Ben Randall in 20 seconds at 138, while Pat Cooney pinned Bellows in 4:45 at 145.
Hayden Frasch pinned Eli Randall in 26 seconds at 152, Trevor Minalda pinned Renzo in 2:20 at 160.
Wyalusing 58, NP-Liberty 0
Hunter Manahan (126), Cade McMicken (138), Skyler Manahan (145), Nicholas Woodruff (152), Alex Hunstinger (172), Zach Fenton (215) and Dereck Baldwin (285) all got forfeit wins for the Rams in the victory.
There were double forfeits at 113 and 120.
At 106 Clayton Carr beat Cale Wagner by major decision 12-2 and at 132 Owen Hadlock pinned Patriot Jude in 5:41.
Colbrin Nolan beat Gaven Sexauer 8-7 at 160 and at 189 Zach Shaffer beat Kohen Lehman 7-6.
