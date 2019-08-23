Two former NTL stars squared off as Binghamton and St. Bonaventure opened their seasons on Thursday.
Athens grad Rachel Hutchison started for the Bonnies as a freshman, while Sayre grad Chloe Tracy played for Binghamton in her junior season.
A pair of goals within 34 seconds of each other early in the first half allowed host Binghamton to seize control as the Bearcats captured a 2-0 victory in the 2019 season-opener Thursday night.
The first goal came in the 18th minute.
Following a Binghamton throw in, Olivia McKnight spun through multiple Bonnies defenders in the 18-yard box and put a shot on net that was blocked by Bona keeper Lauren Malcolm. Malcolm could not contain the rebound, however, and Stefania Piantadosi collected the loose ball, flicking it into the back of the net for the lead.
Binghamton quickly doubled its cushion.
Dora Hayes sent a long service into the center of the box where it was controlled by McKnight who had just one defender to beat. McKnight drove her shot past the Bona defender into the lower left of the net for a commanding two-goal differential.
A red card further deepened Bona’s disadvantage as the Brown and White was a player short from the 25th minute on.
Sydney Cerza had a chance to cut the lead in half in the 85th minute, but her shot effort was gobbled up by the Bearcats keeper.
Binghamton (1-0) kept the pressure on during the match, owning a 20-4 advantage in shot attempts and 9-2 in corner kicks.
Malcolm made four saves for the Bonnies (0-1).
Next up for the Bonnies is a trip to Youngstown State where SBU takes on the Penguins Sunday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.