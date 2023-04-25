SHIPPENSBURG — The Towanda girls’ 1,600 relay team won the title at Shippensburg’s Roddick HS Invitational on Saturday.
The Towanda team of Kelsea Allen-Smith, Kelci Carle, Eliza Fowler and Anna Dunn ran a 4:09.51 to claim the gold. The Knights finished two seconds ahead of second-place State College.
The same group would finish 16th in the 400 relay with a time of 51.92 seconds.
Dunn was 16th in the 400 with a time of 1:02.15.
Crowley sets record at Bald Eagle Invite
LOCK HAVEN — Canton’s Daveian Crowley put together a strong showing at the Bald Eagle Inviational on Friday as she had four top-10 finishes and set a school record.
Crowley was third in the 200 with a time of 26.61, which was good enough to break the Canton school record of 27.04 seconds that was set by Brooke Ward.
The Canton standout would also finish second in the 400 with a time of 1:01.70, which was just off the school recod of 1:00.66. She finished fourth in the 100 in 13.03 seconds, while also anchoring the 1,600 relay team to a second-place finish in 4:21.05.
Kendall Kitchen finished third in the pole vault with a top height of 8-feet, 6-inches, while also taking 10th in the 100 with a time of 13.43 seconds.
Camille McRoberts finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:45.11 and was also fifth in the 800 in 2:32.70.
Alexis McRoberts was third in the discus witih a throw of 92-feet, 6-inches.
For the Canton boys, Kyle Kapichok was second in the discus with a top throw of 143-feet, 10-inches. He was also 10th in the shot put with a toss of 41-feet, 2 1/4-inches.
William Colton was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 41-feet, 10 3/4-inches.
Troy’s Colin Loveland had a pair of top-10 finishes at the Bald Eagle Invite. He was fourth in the long jump with a top distance of 21-feet, 1/2-inch, while also taking 10th in the triple jump in 39-feet, 10-inches.
Avery Sens finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 44-feet, 7-inches, and Logan Prouty was sixth in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:07.13.
Evan Geer took seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 4:53.52, while Blake Shedden was seventh in the 110 hurdles in 16.69 seconds.
Troy’s 3,200 relay was fourth in 8:46.63, while they finished eighth in the 400 relay in 47.35 seconds.
For the Lady Trojans, Alyssa Parks was tied for eighth in the high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches and the 400 relay team was eighth with a time of 55.62 seconds.
Mosier wins title at North Pocono
NORTH POCONO — Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier won the pole vault title at the North Pocono Invitational on Friday.
Mosier won the title with a season-best height of 11-feet, 9-inches.
Logan Lambert finished third in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 40-feet, 11-inches. Kole Heyer tied for eighth in the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches.
For the Towanda girls, Marisa Wise tied for eighth in the high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches. Kaitlyn Nonnemacher was 10th in the javelin at 88-feet, 2-inches.
