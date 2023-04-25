SHIPPENSBURG — The Towanda girls’ 1,600 relay team won the title at Shippensburg’s Roddick HS Invitational on Saturday.

The Towanda team of Kelsea Allen-Smith, Kelci Carle, Eliza Fowler and Anna Dunn ran a 4:09.51 to claim the gold. The Knights finished two seconds ahead of second-place State College.