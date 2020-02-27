WILLIAMSPORT— It was a difficult race that featured a stacked field as Athens’ Erica Locke competed in the 200 free during the District 4 Swimming Championships at Williamsport.
Locke faced some of the top swimmers in the state in the event and held her own to take a fourth overall finish. Coyla Bartholomew, the top swimmer in the event throughout the regular season, fought off the rest of the field for a 1:59.42 for a top finish.
“My biggest goal today was to focus on my race and give it my all and feel focused and strong,” Locke said. “I’m happy with how I felt. I’m just trying to have a positive outlook on the 500 tomorrow.”
Locke faced a difficult field of competitors in the 200 free as Danville Coyla Bartholomew, Shamokin’s Gabby Doss, and Alexandra Decker. Bartholomew won and Doss was right behind her with a 1:59.48. Locke finished fourth with a 2:04.54.
“I’m content with the goals I have going and the lineup didn’t psych me out that much,” Locke said. “The 200 is just the sprint that never seems to end. My goal today was to go in with my game plan and enjoy the race.”
Towanda’s group of Ava Gannon, Jordyn Radney, Mackenna Maynard, and Tori Simmons won the first race of the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:16.24. Gannon got the group out to a big lead and they were able to maintain it throughout the race for the win. It was the first heat of the 200 medley relay. Danville won the event with a time of 1:52.09.
Wellsboro’s Hayne Webster posted a 2:26.00 in the 200 IM for a sixth overall finish. Brennan Warner finished fifth in the 50 free with a final time of 23.19. Towanda’s Kaigon Stroop took eighth in the 100 fly with a final of 1:04.64.
