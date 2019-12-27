Sitting at a table in the lounge of the Wheel Inn Club in Roaring Branch, Hannah Myers and Ali Koval act just like any two normal teenagers catching up on lost time after a busy fall sports season, texting on their phones, asking each other abouttheir boyfriends, talking about school and sports and anxiously anticipating winter break. Yet, this is no ordinary friendship. This is a tale of survival, love, and the realization of the American Dream.
Nearly 16 years ago, 7500 miles away, they lay in cribs, two to a crib, in Changsha Social Welfare Institute #1 for the last time. That day, November 30 2003, Joe and Susan Myers of Williamsport, and Kim and Sue Koval of Mansfield met their two daughters, Zhang Nan Yu and Xiaoye Li for the first time. All they had seen of them was a single picture, provided by the adoption agency. Zhang was renamed
Hannah, Xiaoye would be named Alison, Ali for short. They weren’t the only babies adopted from that orphanage that week; in a 25-year period it is estimated that between 200,000 and 250,000 Chinese orphans were adopted worldwide. But, they may be the only two whose lives have stayed so connected ever since.
The Koval and Myers families met five years prior. The Koval’s were looking to adopt and the adoption agency told them that another family close to them, the Myers, had just adopted a baby from China, Sarah, in November of 1998. The Koval’s, not sure where they wanted to adopt from, went to visit Sarah, and long story short, their first daughter, Claire, was brought home in April 1999.
The Koval’s wanted a second baby, Kim and Sue led the charge and eventually, less than five years after they went to China separately, they would head back to China together.
The world had changed significantly. The War on Terror had begun. China’s mass westernization had picked up steam. What was once an area for vendors to sell electronics five years ago was, upon returning, a Wal-Mart, according to Joe Myers.
The SARS epidemic, arguably the biggest medical panic so far of the 21st century, broke out in Southern China. The panic, which ultimately ended up to be overblown, caused the 2003 Women’s World Cup to be relocated from China to the United States. Nevertheless, The two families, toddlers in tow, would make the trek to China to pick up 13-month-old Hannah and 11 month old Alison.
One thing that had not changed was the one child policy in China. Following the rise of Chairman Mao to power during the aftermath of World War II, Chinese families were encouraged to have as many children as possible, with the belief it would help the labor force. Sure enough, the population expanded from 540 million to 940 million from 1949-1976. Though a propaganda campaign based on encouraging contraception was put into place after the death of Mao and the birth rate started to drop, Chinese authorities deemed the decrease to not be enough, and in 1980, a convoluted series of regulations colloquially known as the one child policy was put into place.
While the policy was not as strict as the moniker suggests, less than half the nation was subjected to a strict one-child policy, It still has estimated to have directly prevented 500 million births and as generations pass, hundreds of millions more, a majority of them being girls. In many places, the restriction was referred to as a “1.5 child policy”, as families could try for a second child if the first was a girl, but if the first was a boy, they would not be permitted to have a second child without facing the steep fine, sometimes up to 300% of the average household income.
So, just days after Hannah and Ali were born, their birth families did one final act of kindness towards them. Just carrying them to term was risky, but as Ali says, “I truly believe everything happens for a reason.” Sure enough, police found Hannah in a box near a bridge, and Ali was found in a similar container near a busy road. While this may seem crude and cruel, both families consider it the ultimate gesture of love.
While the exact details of what the circumstances were around their parents decision to give them up is unknown, it was well-known in China that abandoned babies, if found would be taken to a social welfare institute, China’s solution for taking care of orphans, the disabled, and uncared for elderly all in one facility, and cared for as best they could. By leaving them in places where they knew they would be found, Ali and Hannah were given a second chance at life. In China, they would’ve been ‘Heihazi”, translating to black children. They would not be given the Chinese equivalent of a social security number, unable to pursue proper education and work.
Many of these “black children”, especially girls, end up in sex trafficking. Orphans, however, were not given this status. They would be able to pursue opportunities albeit limited, in China. Of course, fate would have something totally different in store for them.
The two High School junior sit next to each other, and the topic of their fall sport seasons come up. Hannah and Ali are two of the finest athletes the area has to offer. Hannah has been a stalwart for the Williamsport Millionaires girl’s soccer team, playing as a defensive midfielder. The Millionaires captured the District title this fall. Hannah grew up playing club and futsal, a small-sided, indoor game, under Kim Palmatier, mother of the Pombor boys, stars of the Williamsport Boys’ team. She grew up playing with the boys, and still does in the winter. That’s made her one of the area’s most fierce players, and gave her a sense of identity.
“Kim always treated me as one of the boys,” Hannah said. “I remember one time I had got roughed up during a game and Kim told me ‘don’t let the boys (on the other team) get the satisfaction of seeing you cry. You’re tougher than them’ and that has really stuck with me.”
Though her position on the field does not allow her to put up a lot of goals and assists, according to Palmatier, she is one of the best players the area has seen. Ali had a season that will never be forgotten in the lore of Tioga County sports. As a first-year starter for the North Penn-Liberty Mounties volleyball team, Koval emerged as one of the premier libero’s in the state of Pennsylvania as the Mounties reached the state title game, losing to North Catholic 3-2.
Ali was especially spectacular down the stretch, and made a real case that she was the best player in the state tournament. The college looks have started to pour in for Ali, as the all- state selection has all the tools, on and off the court, a high-level college coach is looking for.
Hannah had made the trip to support Ali in the state final, and while it did not have the storybook ending Ali and her teammates wanted, the atmosphere had a profound impact on Hannah as she looks to help lead the Millionaires, who return a significant group of players, to a state title appearance of their own next year.
“It was very cool to see that environment and how involved the fans were and how nervous everyone was. When you get to that state championship level it’s a big jump,” Hannah said.
Sports has always been a big part of their friendship. With both girls playing their chosen sports year-round, Hannah for STN Soccer Club, and Ali for Nightmare Volleyball Club, they don’t get to see each other in person as much as they would like, but sports has kept them close. It’s commonplace for the two to follow the other closely during high school season, and good luck and congrats texts fly around back and forth. Having someone who they can bounce stuff off of when it comes to the dynamics of a team and personal struggles in their sports is really beneficially for the two of them.
“When they do bad, we do good or vice versa. It’s awesome to have someone going through the same thing you’re going through,” said Ali. “Hannah is really good at what she does and that helps me out a lot and gives me confidence.”
After dinner, I showed them pictures they had never seen before; those of inside the orphanage, taken in 2002. The families were not permitted to take photographs inside the Social Welfare Institute in Changsha. These pictures, while not including Ali and Hannah directly, showed the living conditions, crowded but clean, as well as some of the caretakers that would have kept them alive upon their arrival and during their stay.
“Just being able to put faces to these people that were such a big part of my life is really awesome and important,” Ali said. “I don’t have too much interest into knowing a lot of specifics of the who, what, when why of my time there but these faces will be with me forever. I have to thank these people so much. I was just another baby without parents to them, but they devoted their time to kids like me.”
Hannah was more quiet about it, taking the pictures in with Ali one at a time. The pictures, which were found on a blog that had not been updated in seemingly fifteen years were taken by another adoptive American family that must have been allowed to take pictures.
After taking a deep breath, Hannah remarked, “Lately a lot of my friends have been saying how it was a miracle. It makes me reflect how many things had to go right and for our friendship, too, because we’re so close. In middle school I struggled some with who I really was because I don’t know who my birth parents are.”
That quote from Hannah sparked a spirited and enlightening discussion from the two of them about their identities as minorities in such a predominately white area. They’ve had to deal with the crude jokes and slurs, the stereotypes, and everything in between.
Ali slyly remarked “When I got my driver’s license, some of the guys atschool were teasing me, saying ‘oh you’re a woman and Asian, there is no way you’ll be a good driver’ and I was like ‘no, you know what I’m going to prove them wrong. But they were right, I’m a terrible driver’,” eliciting a chuckle from the table.
Then, Ali said something much more serious. “You can’t take it too seriously People just don’t want to inform themselves.”
Cracking a joke about having a poor performance on her last college algebra test, poor performance being relative for a great student like Ali, she noted that not having a propensity for math means she can’t be THAT stereotypically Asian. Williamsport is more diverse than Mansfield, Hannah notes, but she says she still faced some of the same stereotypes and slurs.
“The more you can joke about it, the more it won’t bother you,” Hannah says. Having an older sister each helps, as they went through the same things. “Having older sisters definitely helped. They’ve been through all the same stuff we have and that really helped,” Ali said.
China has relaxed its one child policy. Nearly all families are allowed a second child now, regardless of gender, effective January 2016. But, the damage, both to China’s economic future and to human rights has been done. China is facing a serious 4-2-1 problem, meaning that with falling fertility rates and longer life spans, one grandchild of four grandparents will be forced to support via social security-type programs six people. Over 300 million women were forced by the government to have implanted birth control. Another 100 million suffered force sterilizations.
“That’s a big number. It’s crazy coming from the USA where there is a movement for women to have control of their bodies.” Said Hannah.
The two of them are as normal American teenagers as can be. They’re stressing about colleges, even though they will both have the pick of the litter. They are great athletes and have affluent personalities. But, they still treasure their Chinese heritage. When they were younger, they were taken frequently to Chinese Heritage Days. Their parents even founded a group that was made up of families that had adopted children. Yet, there is no real itch for either one to go back to China, and definitely not one to meet their birth parents. Though Ali said she would love to see a picture of them, just to see where her nose came from. Hannah and her sister had the choice to go back a few summers ago, but chose Europe instead.
It’s a friendship meant to last. The meetings are sparser, but they say they’ll be close again, with Hannah likening their relationship more to sisters than friends.
“We have our own friends and stuff but Ali is more like family. As we get older we may become more distant, but we will always be close,” she said. “When the two of them get together, it’s like they’ve seen each other every day. It’s quite amazing,” said Sue Koval, as dessert was taken off the table.
At the moment, both girls say they can see adoption in their future, though they’d like to have biological children so they have someone that looks like them, something they’ve never had in their life.
Looking at pictures from when they were little, Joe Myers chimed in.
“When we were in China we’d be walking down the street and people would point at us and say ‘lucky baby’, but they’re not the lucky ones. We are as their parents. We wanted a family. They gave this to us.”
“Aw thanks dad,” Hannah replies. It seems like everyone won here. These two, connected forever by a room filled wall to wall of cribs in Changhsa, China, say their see you later’s, as their bond is much too strong for goodbyes.
