Mansfield University and the cross country program are saddened to learn of the passing of the program’s second head coach Ed Winrow.
A legendary long-distance runner out of New York, Winrow served as the head coach of the Mountaineer cross country team from 1975 to 1988. The Mounties finished eighth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference three times under Winrow, with three athletes earning all-conference honors.
Winrow, known for his dedication to his students and athletes, developed multiple Mountaineer trail runs that are still used by the program today.
“Ed and I arrived at Mansfield the same year (1976) and shared an office my first 10 years,” longtime Athletic Director Roger Maisner said. “Ed was loved by all of his colleagues and his student-athletes. He was a great teacher for all of his students and student-athletes and he will be missed by many.”
Winrow (1959-1963) ran two years of cross country and track at Buffalo State, where he earned All-American honors in 1960 after placing third in the NCAA College Division finals. Winrow held 10 records during his career and was MVP of the track and field team in 1962. Winrow was inducted into the Buffalo State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977.
Throughout the 1960’s Winrow won several US district championships. Winrow, in the first ever U.S. Olympic trials, was the only runner from the surrounding area (New York) to place in the top-10 in 1968, finishing in 2:34:51, just four seconds behind the winner.
“I got to meet coach Winrow in 2007 when he came to watch our fabulous men’s cross country team that finished fifth at the NCAA regional championship,” current cross country head coach Mike Rohl added. “He was the first to recognize Mansfield’s unique geography and how it could help develop great distance running programs. There’s a series of runs that Mountaineers have been doing for decades: Brooklyn, Mulberry, Newtown and the infamous Pickle Hill routes, which were all laid out under coach Winrow’s tenure.”
