The regular season wraps up for area sports this week, and now teams start to prepare for the postseason.
Things will have a very different look this postseason, but one thing is similar, teams will have the goal of trying to bring home district crowns and making their way to states.
After Sayre and North Penn-Mansfield didn’t play football on Friday, the Redskins are planning for a normal week of games this week.
North Penn-Mansfield last week wasn’t willing to travel to Bradford County. There are very few games this week they have scheduled in the county, but the football team was scheduled to play Troy. Troy had already announced a few days ago they were looking for a new home opponent for their homecoming week this Friday.
For football this year only the top two schools in Class A make districts, while four make it in AA and AAA.
In Class A things are already pretty much locked in as Canton is the top seed by a wide margin, while Muncy is firmly in second. The two teams will likely meet in Canton for a district title, just as they did a year ago.
In AAA Athens is solidly in, but still have a chance to move up to a position where they could host a game. They sit in third place with a rating of .619 at 4-1 on the year. Danville at .672 with a 6-1 mark is sitting in second place. The top seed looks to be unbeaten Montoursville.
After their big win on Friday the Troy football team sits in second place in AA at .581. If the playoffs started today they would host No. 3 South Williamsport, while No. 4 Central Columbia would be at unbeaten, defending state champion Southern Columbia.
Wyalusing is 3-2 and sits seventh in the standings, while Wellsboro is 2-2 and sits eighth. In a normal year they would be in the playoffs, but this year they are currently on the outside looking in.
Girls’ soccer is completely wide open at this point.
Not only are the district standings in flux, so are the NTL standings.
Right now Troy is 4-1, Wellsboro is 8-1-1, Wyalusing is 9-2 and Athens is 8-2-1.
Making things more interesting is currently Wellsboro could be done for the season, and the Trojans and Hornets could wind up not playing this season.
However, the two teams also have until Saturday to try and schedule makeup games.
Troy does have some big games this year with Towanda, Athens and Wyalusing in back-to-back-to-back matchups that could determine a lot.
A lot of questions could arise at the end of the year as you could have a lot of teams with the same number of losses, but varying numbers of wins, or teams with one less loss, but four or five less wins on the year.
In the district standings Troy currently sits as the top seed in AA with Bloomsburg and Central Columbia in the next two spots. Wellsboro would be the fourth seed. Montoursville, Lewisburg, Midd-West and Milton would fill out the top eight.
Towanda would currently be in districts at 6-6, and they have to have a .500 or better week to stay in that position.
In Class A Benton is currently the top seed, followed by East Juniata, Northumberland Christian, South Williamsport and Wyalusing. Meadowbrook Christian and Sullivan County round out the teams who would be in districts with records over .500, along with Juniata Mennonite, who sit 12th, but have an 8-6 record.
Southern Columbia (7-9), Mt .Carmel (5-6), Muncy (4-5) are all within striking distance of making districts.
The Athens girls are the top seed in AAA currently followed by Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg, who all are likely to make the playoffs.
For boys’ soccer Wellsboro sits as the top seed in AA with a perfect record. But, they have a lot of competition as Lewisburg sits second with a perfect mark as well and Warrior Run, Midd-West, Milton and South Williamsport all have three or less losses, and all but South have double-digit wins.
North Penn-Liberty (7-5) and Loyalsock (7-7) currently round out the playoff bracket. Bloomsburg (6-8) is within striking distance of districts.
The Athens boys sit second in AAA behind Selinsgrove. Jersey Shore is the other team with a .500 or above record.
In Class A Sullivan County sits fifth at .547 rating. East Juniata, Millville, Northumberland Christian, Juniata Mennonite are the top four seeds. Galeton and Southern Columbia round out the teams in districts.
NEB is just a win away from being .500 as is Benton.
Sullivan could be in for a good postseason, Millville sits with just two losses this year, both to the Griffins.
For volleyball, Canton is unbeaten and the current top seed in Class A. NEB is currently second, followed by Galeton. those are the only three teams in a position right now to make districts, although Sugar Valley is 3-4 and could get in.
In AA the only teams over .500 are North Penn-Liberty as the undefeated top seed currently and Wellsboro second.
Troy is 2-3 on the year and Towanda 3-5 as both have a shot still of getting in with busy weeks of games coming up.
In AAA, Athens this year is supposed to do a District 4/District 2 tourney as only Athens and Shamokin are District 4 teams in Class AAA.
Athens would be seventh in the bracket between the two districts. Greater Nanticoke and Berwick both have unbeaten records for the top two spots.
Cross country will hold districts on Oct. 29 at Warrior Run High School.
Things will be different this year. The Class A girls start at 9 a.m., Class A boys at 10:30 a.m., Class AA girls at noon and Class AA boys at 1:30 p.m. as all the races will be scattered an hour and a half apart to give time for the course to clear before the next race.
Runners are not supposed to arrive more than an hour before their race. And teams not competing must remain near their buses, keeping social distance from other teams.
There will be no awards ceremony this year. Each runner will be allowed two spectators. Spectators must remain in their vehicles until 15 minutes before the start of their race and must exit the facility immediately after the race. All spectators must wear a mask and social distance at all times.
The other big difference this year is who will be moving on to states.
This year District 4 will qualify only the championship team in each class and the top five individuals not on that team. Although the AA girls will receive one extra individual state qualifier.
The Class A girls’ field includes Canton, CV, Montgomery, Mt. Carmel, NP-Mansfield, NEB, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing.
The A boys field includes Bloomsburg, Canton, Hughesville, Montgomery, Mt. Carmel, NEB, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy, Wellsboro and Wyalusing.
Athens, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, CMVT, Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Montoursville, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Warrior Run and Wellsboro are the AA girls teams.
Athens, Central Columbia, CMVT, CV, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Montoursville, NP-Mansfield, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Warrior Run make up the AA boys field.
