The Wolverines wrapped up their regular season with a win 58-46 win over Spencer Van-Etten over the weekend.
Waverly won three of their last four to finish 8-4, they were undefeated in Tioga County League play, and all the losses were to Class AA schools.
“The graduating seniors all have put a lot of time into this program and will be missed,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “We have big shoes to fill. I don’t know if a lot of people know, but Aidan (Westbrook) is my nephew and was probably our most consistent player this year. He had a nice senior year. We had a pretty good year this year and could have made some noise if there was sectional play.
“He (Westbrook) is our emotional leader. He really stepped up this year. When we needed a bucket and a rebound, we relied on him. He does so many intangibles and he had a good year for us and I know he is going to have a good year on the football team to. It’s been fun coaching him, he’s really come a long ways the last three years. And, my other seniors to. Ryan Lambert, my starting point guard, and Peyton Bowen and Kobe Decker. They all came up as sophomores part way through so I have had them a long time. They are certainly going to be missed, and I know they are going to do great things in life, because they are all great kids.”
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with1 5 points and
Westbrook and Decker each had nine. Davis Croft and Brennan Traub had seven points, Liam Traub had four, Peyton Bowen had three and Lambert and Brady Blauvelt had two points.
Bowen had eight boards and Croft had five boards and two assists, while Tomasso had four rebounds and two steals.
Liam Traub had two steals and Brennan Traub and Lambert had two assists.
Elmira 60, Waverly 48
The last time the teams met, Waverly won on Elmira’s home floor.
The Express returned the favor on the Wolverines’ home floor on Saturday.
Sidney Tomasso had 22 in the loss and Peyton Shaw had 11 points.
Kennedy Westbrook had eight points and Addison Westbrook had five, while Lourden Benjamin finished with two points.
Elmira led by six after one quarter and led by eight at the half in the win. Elmira outscored Waverly 23-12 in the third to go up by 20 after three in the victory.
Jalea Abrams led Elmira with 24 points and Megan Fedor had 14 in the game.
