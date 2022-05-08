Creighton Edsell has lived and breathed wrestling for a long time and he has achieved more than most wrestlers could ever dream of, but now it’s time for the next chapter in his life.
The former Wyalusing standout recently announced his retirement from the sport that took him everywhere — from the top of the podium in Hershey to wrestling for the No. 1 college team in the country.
Edsell, who was Penn State’s starter at 165 pounds for most of this past season, said a job opportunity and an injury before the 2022 national tournament were key factors in his decision to step away from wrestling.
“It was probably one of the harder decisions I’ve ever had to make just with being in the sport so long. It was definitely really hard, but I think just looking at it there’s more to life than just wrestling and I’ve got a pretty good job (opportunity) as well,” Edsell said. “That kind of played a factor in it as well and with the back (injury) too. Trying to get that healed up and it’s a really long process, so I just thought it was probably for the best for me to step away from the sport.”
“I’ve had some really long talks with my parents and also just with myself just thinking about it. I think it’s probably the best decision to step away. It’s obviously really hard, but I think it’s what’s best for me,” he added.
Edsell explained that the back injury happened just before the Nittany Lions made the trip to Detroit, where they won their 9th NCAA team title in the past 11 tournaments.
“I was supposed to be going as an alternate for 165, so if anyone would have gotten hurt or didn’t make weight that first day I would have been in. I hurt it that Monday and we left Tuesday and I couldn’t even walk. It was really tough, but I decided I shouldn’t even go just because I (couldn’t) even walk,” Edsell said.
Edsell just missed out on a wild card bid to nationals after finishing 1-2 at the Big Ten Championships. Even though he wasn’t going to be competing, it was tough for the former Ram to miss out on the trip with his teammates.
“I really wish I could have went. Carter (Starocci) and Aaron (Brooks), everybody, (Brady) Berge, we are all really close and it would have been really nice, even if I couldn’t wrestle to at least help warm them up and get them ready. It was tough, but things happen and life moves on,” he said.
Edsell, who won a state title for Wyalusing, was a key part of the Nittany Lions squad this past season as he went 11-5 on the year, including going a perfect 5-0 in Big 10 duals.
“It was obviously a great experience. It was kind of like a dream come true. Obviously there were some bigger goals and dreams, but things don’t always pan out. I can go on and live day to day (knowing) I did the best I could do ... it was just a great experience, great atmosphere,” Edsell said on getting a chance to start for PSU.
While Edsell made plenty of memories on the mat, what stuck out most to him was all the life lessons he learned along the way from legendary coach Cael Sanderson and his staff.
“Probably the life aspects of what Cael and all the coaches have taught throughout the four years being here,” said Edsell on his best memories. “(Learning about) not taking anything for granted, being present, being in the moment. Just the life aspects like coach Casey (Cunningham), I’ve gotten pretty close with him, and (he talks about how) not everything is about winning and losing. Obviously, we like to win but life still goes on and wrestling doesn’t define me.”
“I’m going to go on and live my life day to day,” he continued. “A lot of things, as my coaches would say, don’t really matter because now everybody is talking about the nationals of 2023 and the lineup ... (it’s about) just being present and being in the moment (because) everything is so short lived — it’s on to the next thing, on to the next thing. Like I said it’s just being present, being in the moment and just soaking it all up while it’s there. That’s probably what I learned the most.”
The life lessons are important, but Edsell will also bring some hardware with him as he was a member of two national-title winning teams during his tenure at Penn State.
“I was on the team (my freshman year) when we won nationals and this year we won nationals, but this year being in the lineup and helping out as much as I could, it’s going to be a great story,” he said. “Coming from a small town of Wyalusing, you can go chase your dreams and goals. I wasn’t the greatest coming in and probably a lot of kids around Bradford County or D4 aren’t that good coming in like the Aaron Brooks or Roman (Bravo-Youngs), but it shows you can do anything you want if you just keep working hard. Put your nose down and just grind it out.”
That mindset of putting his head down and doing the work started back on his family farm in Wyalusing, according to Edsell.
“I think just growing up as a farm kid, I just always remember (my parents) being like ‘Hey, you want this dirt bike? You’ve got to work for it. You’ve got to do whatever it takes to buy that thing.’ I think it’s kind of my parents (drilling that into me) at a young age like ‘You want things, you’ve got to go out and work hard. If you don’t go and work hard, you’re probably not going to get it,’” said Edsell, who is the son of Carl and Colleen Edsell.
“Like I said, last year I made that decision to make my cut to (165 pounds) and it was tough but I just put my head down and kept grinding and I can’t say I didn’t try. I’m happy with the way my parents have raised me, and my coaches in high school as well. Obviously coach (Walt) Fisk and (Gary) Haley, they were always really good (at teaching us) just to work hard and you’ll achieve a lot of things.”
Edsell had plenty of wrestling role models while he was growing up in Wyalusing.
“Matt Fisk. He (graduated in) 2005, but he was always one of those guys who really stood out; really tough wrestler. Watching my brother (Collin), he would be up there (as a role model) just because he was super competitive, always worked really hard. My cousin Dylan (Otis), he was obviously a really good worker, a really hard worker and achieved a lot of things in his career,” Edsell said. “Even like coach Fisk, I’ve always looked up to him because, nothing against any of our other coaches, but he coached all of our state champs in Wyalusing history. I’ve always looked up to all my coaches throughout elementary to high school to now.”
Edsell went from working with an NTL and District 4 legend in Walt Fisk to wrestling for the sport’s biggest name in Cael Sanderson.
“It was a really good experience. Basically how they run this program is you can be as good as you want to be, you just have to put the work in. If you want to be mediocre and not get any better then that’s on you,” Edsell said.
Edsell didn’t want to waste the opportunity in front of him and put in the work.
“I would say that I was always in the room like two or sometimes three times a day just wrestling, lifting, running, doing whatever it took. Those are the people that they like to look up to and want on their team just because they like the hard work and they like to see (those kind of wrestlers) succeed,” he said.
Edsell, who graduated with a degree in Agricultural Science with a minor in Entrepreneurship, may be hanging up his singlet but he will likely be back helping the next generation of wrestlers at some point.
“A lot of people are kind of on me now about starting up a club ... probably later down the road after I get things settled down. I don’t know if coaching or a club, but something will probably be in my future plans,” he said. “I really thought about recently, since I’m moving home next week, maybe doing some private lessons with kids just because I would like to see a lot of these kids from back home who are really serious about the sport achieve what they are wanting to achieve. That’s kind of how I was brought up. I’ve always looked up to people that wanted to see me achieve goals and now it’s kind of like me returning the favor to kids who are younger than me who want to achieve their goals.”
While he will miss competing on the mat, Edsell has a new goal of making sure kids growing up in Wyalusing or wherever he ends up down the road understand that anything is possible if you put in the work.
“Like I said it’s really tough to kind of step away from that but I can go day-to-day now living with no regrets ... (Now) it’s about telling these kids who are looking to achieve something later on in college, there’s no secret to being really good — it’s just working hard,” Edsell said. “If you work hard and do what you think is the best thing then you are probably going to achieve a lot of good things ... To those kids, just work hard and you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.”
