Loomis, Lady Rams win milestone game over Towanda

WYSOX — Wyalusing head coach John Loomis picked up win number 300 in his illustrious 21-year career, after defeating Towanda 7-2 on Friday evening.
Janelle Johns went 3-for-3 with one RBI for the Lady Rams. Kylie Picket had one hit and three RBI.
Johns pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs while striking out 12.
Wyalusing’s Allie Liddick and Pearl O’Connor both had one hit and one RBI.
For Towanda, Kynlee Kunkle, Aleah Johnson, Paige Perry, and Addisyn Fulmer each had one hit. Fulmer finished with two RBI.
Shaylee Greenland allowed two runs, while striking out seven in seven innings for the Lady Black Knights.
Towanda committed seven errors and Wyalusing committed none.
The Lady Black Knights hit the road to face Montoursville today at 11 a.m.
Wyalusing travels to face Athens on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Coach Loomis’ milestone win in a future edition of the Daily Review.
Northeast Bradford 25, Williamson 0
WILLIAMSON — Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin struck out all nine batters she faced in a 25-0 three inning victory over Williamson.
Six Lady Panthers had multi-hit games.
Northeast Bradford’s Kelsea Moore had three hits and three RBI. Julia Brown and Melanie Shumway each had two hits and three RBI.
Moore hit a single, double, and triple, while Emily Susanj hit a double. Susanj finished with two hits and two RBI.
Franklin and Brown also hit triples for the Lady Panthers.
Northeast Bradford’s Alexis Corter and Hannah Berger each had one hit and one RBI.
Northeast Bradford (10-0) hosts Canton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley, 9 Canton 5
CANTON — Down 5-4 in the seventh inning, Cowanesque Valley scored five straight runs to come from behind and defeat Canton 9-5 on Friday evening.
The Lady Warriors were outhit 12-8.
Canton’s Keri Wesneski had two hits and one RBI, and Molly Ward hit two doubles with two RBI.
Emmi Ward, Sara Saar, Madison Hulbert, and Maekenzi Kinner each had one hit for the Lady Warriors.
Canton travels to face Northeast Bradford on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Troy 17, Athens 16
ATHENS — Athens fell into ann early hole then rallied to tie Troy 16-16 through six innings. Then the Trojans added one run in the seventh for a 17-16 lead.
Athens got runners on base in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t push any of them across the plate as the Trojans won a wild one..
Ashkyn VanFleet led Athens at the plate with five hits, four RBI and two runs and Caydence Macik went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI.
In addition, Jules Pack had two hits, three rins and one RBI; Aliyah Butler had two hits, three RBI and a rub; and Macie Coyle finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI.
Also for Athens, Ella Coyle had a hit and two runs; Marissa Butler had a hit and a run; Emma Renninger had a hit, RBI and run; and Cailin McDaniel scored a run.
Kali Ayres led Troy with three hits and two runs. Amber James, Tyra Williams and Rachel Kingsley added two hits and three runs each; Marlee Stanton and Olivia Champluvier had two hits and a run each; and Madison Palmer had a hit and three runs.
At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Athens will host Wyalusing and Troy will host Towanda.
