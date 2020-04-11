In the fall the Elmira men’s golf team played half of their conference tourney.
They expected to return in the Spring and finish their season, and their tourney.
Like a lot of things in sports, that all changed when the spring sports season was called off.
Towanda grad Troy Gordon is a coach with the Elmira golf team, and this season has been a bit different for coaches, and players.
“It was especially hard on the men’s side,” he said. “The conference tourney is a split tourney, two rounds in the fall and two rounds in the spring. This year it was cut to two rounds in the fall, which is disappointing. It usually crowns a conference champion, and an automatic bid to the NCAA’s. But there was no NCAA’s this year.”
One of the big adjustments for everyone was how quick things changed in the sport.
“It was very sudden,” Gordon said. “You kind of saw some things start trickling in with the pro sports teams going on delay and pausing seasons, then it hit us pretty hard. Women’s hockey was set to host a quarterfinal game in the NCAA Tournament. We went from excited to host NCAA to the next day host NCAA with no fans to the next thing everything canceled.
“It’s hard to tell athletes, especially seniors, their seasons were all over. It’s tough to tell those people there seasons are over.”
While the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes, that’s tougher at the Division III level, where there aren’t athletic scholarships, so athletes would have to pay their way to come back for another year.
“I think the impact is especially hard on the D3 athletes who in the fullest sense of the word are student athletes,” Gordon said. “They are going to be doctors, or nurses, they are not going to pay tuition so they can play their sport one more year. To see how hard they worked here and through high school and to not have it begin is tough to see.”
It’s not just sports that changed for those in college, and those working at colleges, as the school went to online learning.
“We announced we would be switching to online courses the 13th,” Gordon said. “We were lucky enough to be able to get our team together and get a quick team meeting and make sure everyone had plans to go home safely.
“I’m still not certain what the rest of the academic year looks like for us. There are still a lot of unknowns. It is tough not knowing what the future holds and with this thing it’s changing on a day to day basis, so it’s difficult for all of us.”
Gordon isn’t just a golf coach, he works as an admissions counselor at Elmira College, and there are a lot of challenges with that as well.
“Springtime, this time of year is when people are getting around to make their decision,” Gordon said. “It’s a popular time for people to visit campus. We had two large visit days scheduled with over 300 people for each of the. Those have been postponed. Luckily we have been able to make those an online setting. It’s definitely tough that they can’t come to campus though and get a feel for the campus life.”
There are a lot of adjustments for the school, and for families, during this time.
“We certainly are understanding of families individual circumstances,” Gordons said. “Whether it be financial uncertainty or giving them extra time to make that decision. We are flexible with families, we are focusing on what’s most important and keeping everyone safe.”
From the golf standpoint, right now is when Gordon would also usually be out looking at high school players, but that’s all changed.
“From a recruiting standpoint, for us in spring sports, we had plans to go out to high school tournaments,” Gordon said. “New York was supposed to hold the state golf championship right up here at Mark Twain in June. From a recruiting aspect it’s tough to go out and see the kids compete.
“It’s a little difficult, but luckily a lot of players now have online profiles they are good at keeping updated. I have had a couple contacts over the years within the local area and having that base from playing in high school has been a bit helpful.”
Right now, it’s about trying to get the players to stay sharp as best they can at home, and preparing for next season.
“The golf situation is unique,” Gordon said. “Obviously there is different recommendations about playing golf. We have been sending some different articles to the players about exercises they can do in their home. We are hoping things allow for people to get out and play golf, because the only way to prepare for a golf season is to hit the course and hit the range. Our players are eager to get to it, but they understand what is going on and just have to be patient and hope for good things to come.”
