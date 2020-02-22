LOYALSOCK — All coaches want one thing in common; they want their teams to be better at the end of the year than at the start.
And while a program like North Penn-Mansfield isn’t one much for moral victories, a team that brings back 10 players next year will have something to build on after losing to top-seeded Loyalsock 101-87, Friday Night in the District 4 Class AAA Boys Basketball Quarterfinals.
After getting blown out by the Lancers in the same gym the first game of the season 98-62, the Tigers returned to Loyalsock and played a much better game.
“I don’t want to say we played our very best basketball, but it was close to it,” North Penn-Mansfield Head Coach Kipper Burleigh said after the game. “When they got the lead out to 20 or so we just couldn’t get it below thirteen or fourteen points.”
In the first meeting this year, Loyalsock threw a huge knockout punch in the first quarter and never looked back. It shell-shocked a young Tiger team that only had one player returning with any real varsity experience in Logan Tokarz. And even though the Tigers lost tonight, it took more than one big blow for Loyalsock to finally close the door.
“Give credit to Mansfield,” Loyalsock Head Coach Ron Insinger said. “If they shot the ball like (they did Friday Night) all season that’s a 20 win basketball team.”
North Penn-Mansfield did shoot the basketball well. Jacob Evans had five first half threes, and the Tigers knocked down fourteen total from behind the arc. But, the Lancers knocked down 13 of their own, led by prolific sharpshooter Aidan Gair, and the Lancers could score inside much more effectively too, demonstrated by NPM only getting to the foul line twice all game and Loyalsock shooting ten foul shots. Gair had 26 points, including five threes of his own, but the real difference maker was Sophomore guard Idris Ali. Both coaches were complementary of the lead guard after tonight’s game.
“Idris played really well tonight and he’s going to be key for us in this playoff run,” Insinger said. “He’s improved tremendously during the season.”
“When he shoots like that he’s nearly impossible to guard” Burleigh said. “He’s so quick getting to the rim and if he’s going to shoot like that off of ball screens, there’s not much you can do.”
Ali, who missed the first matchup with a sprained ankle, finished with 29 points, including a career-high six makes from behind the three point line.
Coach Insinger was not happy about his team’s defensive performance after the win, saying “We’re practicing (Saturday) and let me tell you, we won’t be getting out the basketballs for the first hour or so.”
For Mansfield, Alex Stein had a career-high 20, Senior Logan Tokarz finished his career with a 19 point performance, Evans finished with 18, and Curtis Craig added 16.
“The kids know how hard they need to play now to compete at this level,” said Burleigh.
Loyalsock will face Hughesville in the district semifinals.
