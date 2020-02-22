LOYALSOCK — Loyalsock Lady Lancer Head Coach Curtis Jacobson was searching for words to describe his team’s performance the last few weeks coming into their District 4 Class AAA Quarterfinal against Wellsboro Friday Night at Loyalsock. Finally, the word came to him- “stale”.
So, in the week layoff between their HAC Championship loss to Danville, the Lancers got back to the basics. It paid off as they topped Wellsboro, 66-28.
“We had forgot why we were playing,” Jacobson said. “We weren’t really having fun out there and that’s the most important thing. If you don’t have fun out there you’re not going to play well.”
Loyalsock ran their offense beautifully, especially in a first half where they were 19-29 from the field and scored 45 points. The Lancers worked the ball around and knocked down shots at will.
“The last few weeks we looked like we were going to spots just because that’s where I told them to go, shooting just because I told them to shoot. There was nothing being done for a purpose,” Jacobson said. “When we move with a purpose and aren’t just standing around we shoot the ball better. We’ve been just standing around the perimeter and that was hurting us.”
Of course, the offense runs a lot smoother when a player the caliber of Summer McNulty is rolling. The Junior 1000 point scorer converted from nearly every area of the front court. Her eurostep layup in transition in the second quarter was the fanciest of her 10 made field goals, as she scored a game high 22 points.
“Summer is such a good player, and we actually want her to shoot more,” Said Jacobson. “She can really open things up for us and she did that tonight.”
For Wellsboro, a team that only returned one major contributor from the last two years, just getting to .500 and making districts was an accomplishment.
“We improved so much over the course of the year,” Head Coach Maureen Poirier said. “We knew we had our work cut out for us coming down here but we wanted to play hard. We did that.”
Wellsboro will return every major contributor other than Senior standout Cathryn Brought, and brings up a talented group of junior high players.
“If our girls work hard in the summer and are dedicated, things could be really good for us,” said Poirier. “The last two years we’ve lost a lot of seniors, so for us to have a core group of girls who know the offensive and defensive schemes, that will be a big help.”
Graduating senior Cathryn Brought will be missed though. Brought, one of the district’s leading scorers this year, led Wellsboro with 12 points Friday night and has played many roles for Wellsboro over the years.
“Cathryn started as a post player and has had to transition to a guard for us,” said Poirier. “I couldn’t be prouder of her. I’ve coached her since 5th grade and I’ve seen her grow as a player and person.”
