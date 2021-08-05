An unparalled brother and sister swimming act which dominated the Wyoming Valley Conference in the late 1990s and early 2000s — Corey and Shana Welch — headline a 12-member class which will be enshrined in the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame at its annual induction dinner on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Best Western Genetti Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by dinner at 4 p.m. and the induction ceremony.
This 12 member class include athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials spanning a number of sports. In an unprecedented move by the local chapter, the 2020 and 2021 recognition events were completed in the same year. “ We were the only chapter in the state to honor our inductees for 2020 and are among the few who have attempted a 2021 event,” stated Jim Martin chapter president.
This year’s notables hail from Luzerne County and three other counties which the chapter recognizes.
A special entry from Sullivan County is football legend, Harold E. “Red “Grange. The college and professional football Hall of Famer will be represented by his granddaughter from Chicago, Rosemary Maria. “Wyoming and Bradford counties also are represented and Luzerne County’s selections are some of the finest athletes this area has ever produced,” Martin said.
Also set for induction Wyoming Area football great Eric Speece; Tunkhannock swim standout Paul Lupinski; John Sexton of Bradford County, the second all-time winningest wrestling coach in Pennsylvania; Pittston Area’s legendary track and field coach Joe Costello; former Dallas High School star Jacqueline Hardwick, who went on to a outstanding basketball career at Albright; Misericordia University’s track and field record holder Ashlee Ward; former Wyoming Valley West and BIshop Hoban two-sport star Matt Kolojejchick; noted PIAA wrestling official Jim Desiderio and Vince Yurko, a legend in South Wilkes-Barre for his volunteer and coaching work with youth from that area.
Red Grange
Harold Edward ‘Red’ Grange was born 1903 in Forksville, Sullivan County.
His family moved to Illinois following the death of his mother where he attended high school, excelling in football, baseball, basketball and track, earning 16 letters.
Matriculating to the University of Illinois, he quickly became a household name, scoring three touchdowns in his first collegiate game against Nebraska and, in a game against Michigan, he returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and in the space of the first 12 minutes of the game, scored three more TDs and threw for his 5th TD.
His speed quickly garnered him the nickname “The Galloping Ghost.”
He was a three-time consensus All America halfback and, in 1923, led Illinois to a national championship. He was the first recipient of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award as the Big Ten Conference’s most valuable player. After Grange’s final game at Illinois, they retired his jersey number 77.
He was the first national star of the fledging National Football League and commanded what was then an unheard of salary of $100,000. He led the Chicago Bears to two NFL championships and, when he retired as a professional, the Bears followed the lead of his college by retiring his No. 77.
Bill Sexton
Bill Sexton has spent more than 40 years coaching wrestling at Towanda High School in Bradford County, compiling an outstanding 682 wins against just 233 losses and three ties, the second most wins by any wrestling coach in Pennsylvania.
A graduate of North Pocono High School and what was then Bloomsburg State College, he began his outstanding career in 1978 as an assistant, taking over as head coach two years later. He can boast of 38 consecutive winning seasons, 11 Northern Tier titles; 15 PIAA District 4 North Section crowns; four District 4 team titles and one Northeast Regional championship. All this while never wrestling himself.
His 40 years as head baseball coach of the Black Knights is equally impressive — 549-325 with 11 Northern Tier League titles and one District 4 crown.
He also spent more than 40 years as an assistant football coach.
