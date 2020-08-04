A 2001 NCAA Division III champion, Royce Eyer ’01 will get set to return once again to Lycoming College as an assistant wrestling coach, head coach Roger Crebs announced on Monday, Aug. 3.
Eyer returns to Lycoming after spending the last two seasons as the head coach at Muncy High School, where he helped the team to a 41-9 dual meet mark, helping the team to a second-place finish in the District 4 Duals in 2019 and a fourth-place finish in 2020. He also coached nine wrestlers to the state tournament.
Prior to coaching at Muncy, Eyer served nine seasons as either a volunteer or assistant coach at Lycoming between 2001-14. He also worked as Hughesville’s athletic director for three years during that time.
A four-year starter at Lycoming College, Eyer left the school as the program’s all-time wins leader with 127, a mark that stood for 17 years. He is still the school’s all-time pins leader with 51 and as a senior, he won a record 46 matches en route to the national title at 157 pounds. He was a two-time MAC Champion (149 lbs. in 2000 and 157 lbs. in 2001), and a two-time All-American, placing fourth at the NCAA Championship after posting a 35-5 record as a junior and finishing fourth at the NCAA Championship.
Besides his work on the mat, he was also an exemplary student, earning NWCA Scholar All-American honors three times and Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-American honors as a senior.
He was named Lycoming College’s Outstanding Male Athlete in 2001 and in 2010, Eyer was inducted into the Lycoming College Athletics’ Hall of Fame. He has also been inducted into the West Branch Valley (2014) and MAC (2017) Halls of Fame.
Eyer has worked in commercial advertising and marketing since graduating Lycoming College with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Finance in 2001, spending the last six years as the owner of Mach One Media Group in Montoursville. He is also the owner and operator of the The Ritz Complex, which consists of a sportsplex, café and reception center in Muncy.
Eyer and wife, Susan, reside in Muncy with their three children, Branson, Addison and Ava. He has served as a volunteer little league coach since 2009 as well as volunteering as a youth wrestling and football coach. In 2016, he self-published “Wrestling with Jesus” – a 30-day devotional on building character and faith.
