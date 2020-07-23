Lycoming football announces incoming class
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – With a group of 58 incoming players, the largest for the program in 11 years, the Lycoming College football team will welcome another talented group when the team begins to practice, 13th-year head coach Mike Clark announced on Wednesday, July 22.
The Warriors welcome five all-state players in the group, with two earning the honors on offense, one on defense and two on special teams. Quarterback Naji Campbell (North Plainfield, N.J./North Plainfield) was a Third Team All-Group 3 utility selection and offensive lineman Riley Craft (Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh) was a First Team Class 5A offensive lineman as selected by Pa. Football News. Defensive lineman Aydan Thomas (Frenchtown, N.J./Delaware Valley Regional) was a Third Team All-Group 2 defensive lineman. In the kicking game, Sam Nason (Columbia, Md./Wilde Lake) was a honorable mention all-state selection from Baltimore Sports & Life and Ian Plankenhorn (Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area) earned Class 3A all-state honors from the Pa. Football Writers and Second Team All-State honors from Pa. Football News.
In total, the incoming class features 11 offensive linemen, nine wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end and three quarterbacks. On the defensive side, the team welcomes eight linemen, 13 defensive backs and eight linebackers. Three kickers are also included in the mix.
The Warriors finished 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the MAC in 2019, as the team produced eight All-MAC selections and one all-region pick.
Complete 2020 Lycoming Football Incoming Class
Zane Aschenbrenner, OL, 6-3, 255, Mendham Township, N.J./Randolph
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Randolph … earned second-team all-league offensive lineman as a senior … also a two-year letterwinner as a thrower in indoor track and field and one-year letterwinner in outdoor track and field ... took 10th at county indoor championships as a senior with a heave of 42-6.5 and finished 16th in sectional with toss of 41-0.5.
Emmanuel Assifo, DB, 6-0, 165, Monroe Township, N.J./Monroe Township
A two-year letterwinner and starter as a cornerback at Monroe Township … posted 17 tackles, two interceptions and two breakups as a senior.
Randy Behn, DB, 5-11, 160, Flemington, N.J./Immaculata
A three-year letterwinner as a defensive back at Immaculata … notched 71 tackles and six tackles for loss in career … had 49 stops, five tackles for loss and an interception as a senior, earning second-team all-league honors … selected to Leather Necks team in Basilone Bowl ... also a two-year letterwinner as a midfielder in lacrosse, helping team to regional finals as a sophomore.
Mason Breed, RB, 5-11, 235, Mifflinburg, Pa./Mifflinburg Area
A four-year letterwinner as a running back and linebacker at Mifflinburg Area … posted 1,600 yards in his career with 21 touchdowns … ran for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns on 160 carries as a senior to earn first-team all-league honors … added 183 career tackles, 20.0 for loss and five sacks ... notched 63 tackles, five for loss as a junior to earn second-team all-league honors and 78 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks as a sophomore ... also earned two letters in lacrosse ... named to District 4 All-Star Game South squad ... also earned one letter in track and field as a thrower, finishing 11th in the district in shot put with a heave of 40-2 as a sophomore.
Justin Burgess, WR, 5-10, 165, Havertown, Pa./Haverford
A two-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and defensive back at Haverford … posted 30 receptions for 383 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, helping team to 11 wins and a spot in district semifinals … earned first-team all-county honors as a defensive back.
Naji Campbell, QB, 5-7, 145, North Plainfield, N.J./North Plainfield
A three-year letterwinner and starter at North Plainfield … a third-team all-state selection as a utility athlete ... completed 72-of-135 passing for 1,227 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … ran 141 times for 684 yards and six scores, earning first-team all-division honors … selected to play on the Leather Necks team in Basilone Bowl ... completed 68-of-143 passing for 800 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, rushing 118 times for 408 yards and six scores ... earned one letter as a sprinter and jumper in indoor track and field and a two-year letterwinner in outdoor track and field ... finished second in conference in 110-meter hurdles in 15.92, third at sectionals in 15.29 and 15th at state championships in 15.94 ... also finished ninth in the long jump at county championships in 37-4.25 and 12th at sectionals in 40-0.25.
Hunter Campbell, DB, 6-0, 180, Enola, Pa./East Pennsboro
A three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and defensive back at East Pennsboro … posted 58 receptions for 721 yards and three touchdowns in career to go with 174 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and seven interceptions, earning two honorable mention all-area accolades … caught 42 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns as a senior … added 99 tackles, four for loss and two interceptions defensively to earn first-team all-league and honorable mention all-area honors ... had 67 tackles and five interceptions as a junior, earning honorable mention all-area honors.
Drew Chapin, WR, 6-1, 160, Palmyra, Pa./Palmyra Area
A three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback at Palmyra Area … caught 20 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns as a senior … also earned two letters in basketball.
Jeramaiah Cooper, DB, 5-11, 172, Windsor Mill, Md./Forest Park
A one-year letterwinner as a defensive back at Forest Park.
Riley Craft, OL, 6-1, 300, Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh
A three-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Southern Lehigh … earned first-team all-state honors from Pa. Football News … a second-team all-area selection as a senior, helping team to a district title ... earned honorable mention all-league honors in 2017 and 2018 ... a three-year letterwinner in wrestling, posting a 46-29 career record … went 21-8 at 285 pounds as a senior, finishing second in the district and sixth in the region ... also earned two letters as a member of the lacrosse team.
Anthony Dalessio, WR, 5-8, 154, Hawley, Pa./Wallenpaupeck Area
A four-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback at Wallenpaupeck Area … caught 43 passes for 759 yards and four touchdowns in career … had 31 catches for 476 yards and four scores as a junior … also averaged 9.7 yards on punt returns and 18.0 yards per kickoff return ... posted 12 receptions for 273 yards and three scores as a senior ... also a four-year letterwinner in track and field ... helped 400-meter relay team set school record and tie for district title as a junior in 43.47 ... finished 12th in the district in 100 meters as a sophomore (11.95) and posted a personal-best time of 11.56 in the event as a junior ... also took 11th in the district in the 200-meter dash (24.16) as a sophomore ... earned one letter in wrestling.
Kyle Davis, OL, 5-11, 275, Croydon, Pa./Father Judge
A three-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman at Archbishop Ryan … spent one year at Father Judge, where he sat out per PIAA transfer rules … a First Team All-Catholic League selection as a junior … earned a spot in the city senior all-star game … also earned one letter in indoor track and field at Archbishop Ryan, finishing 13th in the league championships in shot put as a junior (36-7.75).
Johnny Day, DB, 5-9, 175, Reading, Pa./Antietam
A three-year letterwinner as a linebacker and defensive back at Exeter … posted 43 tackles and an interception as a senior, earning second-team all-league honors … also earned three letters in basketball at Antietam, averaging a career-best 5.7 points as a freshman.
Gary DeGroat, DB, 5-11, 190, Mifflinburg, Pa./Mifflinburg Area
A four-year letterwinner as a quarterback and defensive back at Mifflinburg Area … a three-year starter at quarterback … tossed for 2,877 yards and 17 touchdowns in career, completing 268-of-540 attempts ... also ran for 988 yards and 17 scores ... completed 55-of-98 passing for 552 yards and three touchdowns and ran 63 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, earning honorable mention all-league honors ... posted 76 career tackles on defense, five for loss, and picked off seven passes ... had 17 tackles, two for loss, and two interceptions and a forced fumble as a senior, earning second-team all-league honors ... named to District 4 All-Star Game South squad ... also earned two letters in lacrosse as a midfielder.
Erik Eppinger, OL, 6-2, 270, Staten Island, N.Y./Saint Peter's
A two-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman at Saint Peter's … started both years, earning the team's Most Improved Offensive Player Award as a senior.
Ian Flanagan, K, 5-9, 155, Holmdel, N.J./Holmdel
A one-year letterwinner as a kicker and punter at Holmdel … went 4-for-5 on field goal attempts and 14-of-15 in extra points … averaged 38 yards on 61 punts … posted an 18-14 record as a junior at 132 pounds and finished 10-9 as a senior at 145 … also earned two letters as a member of the track and field team.
Matthew Gambler, LB, 6-2, 160, Columbia, Pa./Columbia
A four-year letterwinner as a defensive and offensive lineman at Columbia … earned honorable mention all-league honors at offensive tackle and first-team all-league honors as a defensive end as a senior ... a second-team all-league defensive end as a junior … nominated for Lancaster-Lebanon League's A. Landis Brackbill Scholar Athlete Award ... also a two-year letterwinner in basketball and a four-year letterwinner in baseball.
Brett Gasker, LB, 5-11, 225, Lehighton, Pa./Lehighton Area
A three-year letterwinner as a linebacker and running back at Lehighton Area … earned first-team all-conference honors as a sophomore, helping team to a conference title ... earned all-area honors as a junior ... named team's defensive player of the year as a junior and senior ... selected to the South Team for the Schuylkill County Senior All-Star Game ... also earned three letters in wrestling … went 62-44 in career and placing in district twice … went 27-11 as a senior and took second in league and sixth in district at 220 pounds ... also a two-year letterwinner in track and field ... finished ninth in the district in discus throw (110-11) as a sophomore.
Kevin Gianoni, LB, 5-10, 210, Quakertown, Pa./Lansdale Catholic
A three-year letterwinner as a linebacker and offensive lineman at Lansdale Catholic … a first-team all-league linebacker and second-team all-league center as a senior ... a second-team all-league linebacker honors as a junior ... earned four letters with the swim team, specializing in spring freestyle and backstroke events … also a two-year letterwinner as an attack/midfielder in lacrosse, posting 24 career goals and 11 assists.
Michael Golay, OL, 6-1, 250, Swarthmore, Pa./Strath Haven
A three-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Strath Haven … earned honorable mention all-league honors as a senior.
Anthony Gomez, WR, 6-1, 205, Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook
A two-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback at Springbrook … earned first-team all-county honors as an athlete as a senior ... also earned four letters in wrestling … won regional title at 182 pounds as a senior, going 28-4 and finishing third in the state ... a three-year letterwinner in track and field … placed 11th at the state championships in the 100-meter dash (11.21) as a sophomore … took third in the region in the event that year (11.39).
Kenneth Grandy, WR, 5-9, 165, Hatfield, Pa./North Penn
A three-year letterwinner as wide receiver and cornerback at North Penn … earned second-team all-league honors as a senior.
Zach Green, TE, 6-4, 220, New Freedom, Pa./Susquehannock
A three-year letterwinner as a tight end and defensive lineman at Susquehannock … caught 12 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in career … caught eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns as a junior ... posted 39 tackles, five for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior ... also earned one letter in basketball, averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds as a post player ... earned one letter in track and field.
Alex Hans, OL, 6-0, 235, Montgomery, Pa./Montgomery Area
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Montgomery Area … a first-team all-league and second-team all-area pick on the offensive line as a senior ... a first-team all-league selection as a junior ... selected to the North roster for the District 4 North-South All-Star Game … also earned one letter on the basketball team.
Shawn Hoben, DB, 5-11, 160, Summit Hill, Pa./Panther Valley
A three-year letterwinner as a defensive back, wide receiver and long snapper at Panther Valley … recorded 64 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, six breakups, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries to earn first-team all-league, all-county and all-area honors as a senior ... broke school-record with a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown ... caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 70 yards and a score as a senior ... also earned first-team all-area and all-conference honors as a junior ... also earned two three letters as a guard in basketball and one letter as a sprinter in track and field ... finished 21st in the 100-meter dash at district championships in 12.24 and took 13th in the 200-meter dash (25.40) as a junior.
Jacob Hodge, DL, 6-0, 225, State College, Pa./State College Area
A three-year letterwinner as a defensive lineman at State College Area.
Terrell Holder, DB, 5-7, 168, East Stroudsburg, Pa./Pocono Mountain East
A three-year letterwinner as a running back and cornerback at Pocono Mountain East … scored eight touchdowns as a senior … had 27 carries for 122 yards and a score as a junior … also earned one letter in track and field as a sprinter and jumper.
Eli Holler, LB, 6-3, 200, Williamsport, Pa./Loyalsock Township (Monroe College)
Did not see game action in one year at Monroe College (NJCAA) … A four-year letterwinner as a linebacker and tight end at Loyalsock Township … posted 119 tackles in career, 11.0 for loss … had 92 stops, eight for loss, and a sack as a senior, earning second-team all-area honors.
Naseem Ibrahim, DB, 5-10, 170, Jersey City, N.J./Hudson Catholic
A four-year letterwinner as a defensive back and wide receiver at Hudson Catholic … a second-team all-league selection as a junior and senior.
Kelechi Irondi, DL, 6-1, 290, Burtonsville, Md./The Avalon School
A two-year letterwinner at defensive lineman at The Avalon School.
Titus Johnson, DB, 5-8, 170, Boonton, N.J./Boonton
A one-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback at Boonton … notched 39 tackles, nine passes defended and an interception as a senior, helping team to a regional title game appearance … also notched 133 yards of receiving and 36 yards rushing ... also earned four letters as a guard in basketball ... averaged 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds as a senior, earning honorable mention all-league honors.
Anthony Jones, DL, 5-11, 235, Jersey City, N.J./Hudson Catholic
A four-year letterwinner as a defensive lineman at Hudson Catholic … a first-team all-league selection on defense as a junior and senior … earned all-county honors as a senior.
Ibrahim Koroma, DB, 5-10, 170, Upper Marlboro, Md./Largo
A two-year letterwinner as a defensive back at Largo … earned three letters in both indoor and outdoor track and field … helped 4x400-meter relay team win state indoor track and field title as team's anchor (3:36.01) as a senior ... took fourth at region championships in 800-meter run (2:13.69) and fifth at state championships in the 800-meter run (2:11.19).
Marvin Lafrance, OL, 6-2, 285, Hatboro, Pa./Upper Moreland
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Upper Moreland.
Justin Leigh, WR, 5-10, 175, Carteret, N.J./Carteret
A three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and safety at Careteret … posted 43 career receptions for 652 yards and six scores … had 29 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns as a senior … collected 130 tackles in career … posted 70 tackles and an interception as a senior and 60 tackles and three fumble recoveries as a senior.
Elan Lopez, LB, 6-1, 220, Pompton Plains, N.J./Pequannock Township
A three-year letterwinner as a linebacker and offensive lineman at Pequannock Township … earned second-team all-league honors at linebacker as a senior ... also earned one letter in wrestling at 220 pounds.
Jordan, Lovelace, DB, 6-0, 160, Rosedale, Md./Parkville
A two-year letterwinner as a cornerback and wide receiver at Parkville.
Zack McDaniels, LB, 5-9, 185, Plymouth, Pa./Wyoming Valley West
A four-year letterwinner as a linebacker and running back at Wyoming Valley West … record 213 career tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries … had 82 tackles, five for loss and a sack as a senior, earning first-team all-conference honors … posted 62 tackles, 10 for loss as a junior, earning second-team all-conference accolades ... had 69 stops and 4.5 sacks as a sophomore, helping team to conference title and regional final ... rushed for 486 yards and three touchdowns in career ... posted 88 carries for 372 yards as a senior, earning first-team all-conference honors.
Braden Mehlig, LB, 5-7, 190, Nazareth, Pa./Nazareth Area
A two-year letterwinner as a linebacker and running back at Nazareth Area … helped team to district title as a senior, posting 73 tackles, 11 for loss, three pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a senior … rushed 73 times for 311 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.
Sam Nason, K, 6-3, 170, Columbia, Md./Wilde Lake
A three-year letterwinner as a kicker at Wilde Lake … hit all 21 of his extra points as a senior and finished 7-of-10 on field goals with a season long of 44 yards to earn honorable mention all-state and first-team all-county accolades as a senior … also earned four letters in soccer.
Kaleb Paulin, LB, 5-10, 195, Lansdale, Pa./North Penn
A two-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at North Penn … also earned one letter on the indoor track and field team.
Mitch Ping, OL, 6-4, 220, Summit, N.J./New Providence
A three-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at New Providence … recorded 56 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a senior, earning first-team all-league honors as a defensive lineman.
Ian Plankenhorn, K, 5-11, 150, Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area
A one-year letterwinner as a kicker at Montoursville Area … an all-state and all-area selection as a senior after going 8-for-8 on field goals and 33-of-33 on extra-point attempts as a senior … earned Second Team All-State honors from Pa Football News and was also on the Pa. Football Writers’ all-state list … hit four 40-yard field goals, including a district-best 47-yarder … named to North squad for the District 4 North-South All-Star game ... earned two letters in track and field, specializing in the hurdles ... finished 12th in 110-meter hurdles at district championship as a junior (17.31) ... a three-year letterwinner on the soccer team ... also earned three honorable mention all-area honors as a midfielder, defender and goalkeeper.
Payton Pursel, DL, 6-3, 240, Catawissa, Pa./Southern Columbia Area (Kutztown)
Redshirted in one year at Kutztown University ... a three-year letterwinner as a defensive lineman and tight end at Southern Columbia Area … helped team to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior, three district titles and three eastern region titles ... posted 43 tackles and two sacks defensively as a senior ... rushed 12 times for 36 yards and a score as a junior ... a member of the South Team for the 2018 District 4 North-South All-Star Game … earned one letter as a thrower in track and field and a pitcher in baseball.
Earnest Reevey, WR, 6-1, 196, Long Branch, N.J./Long Branch
A four-year letterwinner as a defensive back and wide receiver at Long Branch … helped team win two sectional championships … earned second-team all-league honors at defensive back as a senior ... earned one letter in indoor track and field as a sprinter and one letter in wrestling.
Issaiah Ruiz, DL, 6-1, 220, Manville, N.J./Manville
A three-year letterwinner as a defensive lineman at Manville … earned first-team all-league selection at defensive end as a senior ... earned second-team accolades as a junior ... selected to the Leather Necks team for the Basiolone Bowl ... also earned three letters in basketball as a forward … averaged 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds as a senior … posted 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior … earned two letters with the baseball team.
Hunter Shearer, QB, 6-0, 190, Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area
A four-year letterwinner as a quarterback at Montoursville Area … a three-year starter at quarterback … completed 321-of-570 passing for 4,818 career yards ... tossed 53 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions and had a 99.9 passing efficiency ... completed 97-of-161 passing for 1,521 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior, leading team to a district title ... completed 140-of-227 passing for 2,241 yards and a school-record 30 touchdowns as a junior, posting a 121.3 passing efficiency rating and earning first-team all-league and all-area honors, helping team to a district title ... selected to play on the North Team in the District 4 North/South All-Star Game ... earned three letters with basketball team ... averaged team-high 12.1 points while leading team to second round of state tournament and second district title in three years ... also earned two letters as a baseball player … served as team's closer, notching three saves as a junior ... helped team to state semifinals as a sophomore.
Kaleb Shreiner, DL, 6-0, 190, Enola, Pa./East Pennsboro
Earned three letters as an offensive and defensive lineman at East Pennsboro … notched 10 tackles as a senior.
Aydan Thomas, DL, 5-11, 185, Frenchtown, N.J./Delaware Valley Regional
A three-year letterwinner as a defensive lineman and running back at Delaware Valley Regional … earned third-team all-state, third-team all-area, first-team all-conference and team's defensive player of the year honors as a senior … posted 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery during the season ... named to Devil Dogs team for Basilone Bowl.
Brandon Timothy, WR, 5-11, 170, Woodland Park, N.J./Passaic Valley
A three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback at Passaic Valley … a first-team all-league and first-team all-county selection as a skill player as a senior … earned first-team all-league honors as a cornerback and second-team all-county accolades at wide receiver as a junior ... also earned three letters as a guard in basketball ... earned honorable mention all-county honors as a sophomore and senior.
Brandon Tirado, OL, 6-0, 325, Edwardsville, Pa./Wyoming Valley West
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Wyoming Valley West … a four-year starter on the offensive line and a three-year starter on the defensive line … named Wyoming Valley Conference Lineman of the Year as a senior ... earned first-team all-league selection as an offensive lineman and notched 25 tackles, one for a loss ... earned first-team all-league offensive line honors as a junior … added 20 tackles, two for a loss and a sack that year.
Joey Trout, DL, 6-4, 245, North East, Md./Saint Elizabeth (Del.)
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Saint Elizabeth (Del.) … posted 72 tackles in career, 8.0 for loss and added one fumble recovery … had 52 tackles, 6.0 for loss as a senior … also earned two letters in baseball as a corner infielder.
Eric Vingom, OL, 6-0, 240, Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Southern Lehigh … led team to district title as a senior, earning second-team all-area honors as an offensive lineman … team captain … earned honorable mention all-league honors as a junior.
Noah Vogeler, QB, 6-0, 190, Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh
A two-year letterwinner at quarterback for Southern Lehigh … led team to a district title, completing 64-of-97 passing for 972 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … also earned a letter with the baseball team.
Zayd Ward-Richardson, RB, 5-4, 135, North Wales, Pa./North Penn
A three-year letterwinner as a cornerback and running back at North Penn … helped team to district title and district quarterfinals as a junior.
Avery Williams, OL, 5-9, 245, Jersey City, N.J./Lincoln
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Lincoln … earned second-team all-league honors as a senior ... A first-team all-conference offensive lineman as a junior, also posting 30 tackles.
Ziare Williams, WR, 6-3, 185, Matawan, N.J./Matawan Regional
A four-year letterwinner as wide receiver and defensive back at Matawan … had 31 receptions for 383 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team all-league honors … had 26 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown as a junior ... earned two letters as a forward on the basketball team.
Coleman Witherite, DB, 5-9, 180, Lewisburg, Pa./Lewisburg Area (Luzerne County C.C.)
Attended Luzerne County Community College for one semester ... a three-year letterwinner as a running back and defensive back at Lewisburg Area … earned second-team all-league honors as a defensive back as a senior … also earned three letters as a guard in basketball … earned second-team all-league and all-area honors as a senior ... a member of area’s all-defensive team as a junior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.