Macik joins 1,000-point club as Athens girls roll over Sayre

ATHENS — Athens senior Caydence Macik scored her 1,000th career point as the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 50-21 win over rival Sayre on Thursday night.
With four minutes to go in the second period and her team up 32-0, Macik drew a foul and headed to the foul line.
She knocked down the shot, and was immediately mobbed by her teammates to celebrate the moment.
Going for the milestone on a foul shot gave Macik some extra time to think about it.
“My free throws were not great at the beginning of the game, so I knew I just had to get some arc to hit it, and I did,” she said.
With the successful free throw came an accomplishment years in the making.
“It’s incredible. Ever since I was a freshman, it’s been my goal to get this and I’m just incredibly happy,” Macik said. “I just play to play with my team, but it’s always been my goal. I’ve been working super hard, and I’m super happy.”
After struggling early in games so far this season, Athens was able to get off to a quick start on Thursday, and coach Brian Miller wanted to make Macik a big part of the equation with a favorable matchup against the Sayre defense.
“In the back of my mind, I was looking to feed the ball to Caydence a little bit so she could get that 1,000-point accomplishment,” Miller said. “We were looking for her against that 2-3 zone and she finished around the rim early on.”
Athens jumped out to a 35-0 lead before Jazz Dekay got Sayre on the board with just over a minute to go in the first half.
Miller expressed his happiness for Macik, noting her improvements over the past three-plus seasons.
“She’s come a long way since her freshman year, scoring in transition and on put backs, and being a complete player,” he said. “I’m very proud of her and it’s a great accomplishment for her.”
Macik finished the game with a team high 17 points, all in the first half.
With the goal of 1,000 points achieved, Macik is turning her attention to the tough NTL schedule ahead.
“It’s really nice. It’s a weight off my back not having to think about it anymore,” she said. “The goal is just keep playing as a team, get better and beat some of the better teams.”
Nine different players scored for Athens in Thursday night’s victory.
Mya Thompson scored 14 points, the second highest on the team.
Thompson and Addy Wheeler shared the team lead in steals with three each.
Sara Bronson led the Lady Wildcats with seven rebounds.
Miller liked how his team moved the ball in the win.
“I thought we shared the ball well today,” he said. “We made some extra passes.”
Dekay and Liz Shaw each had six points to lead Sayre, and Gabby Shaw added four.
The game was Sayre’s first of the season, and leaves the team with lots to work on.
“We had some issues defending certain moves, so we’ll need to work on that,” Sayre coach Eileen Sparduti said. “I think on offense, it was OK with the shots we got off when they took them. They have to learn not to be shy about taking them.”
Both teams will be back in action in the Valley Christmas Tournament, which starts on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.