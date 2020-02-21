ATHENS — Montoursville came into its District IV Class AAAA quarterfinal contest against Athens with a strategy that no team had yet employed against the Wildcats this season: Stop Kayleigh Miller.
The tactic nearly worked, and if not for the efforts of Caydence Macik and Avery Priester, it likely would have, before Athens won 52-45.
Macik erupted for 26 points — including 11 in a third quarter that saw Athens erase a two-point deficit to enter the fourth quarter tied at 38-38. It was often Avery who found a sliver of daylight to get her the ball down low for a close two. Of Avery’s 11 assists, seven went to Macik.
Miller was held to three points in the first half finally getting into the scoring column with four minutes to go in the first half.
“They came out in a triangle and two on Kayleigh and Haley (Barry) and tried to limit Caydence inside,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller, who expressed surprise that nobody tried that earlier this season. “When we put Megan Collins in the game, it gave us another scorer from the perimeter. They changed their defense and then got in foul trouble. That changed the complexity of the game. They couldn’t play the triangle and two anymore.”
And they couldn’t stop the Wildcats.
Collins opened the scoring with a three, then Montoursville answered back with treys from MacKenzie Weaver who drained five of six attempts from behind the arc and finished with 20 points for the Warriors. The biggest lead for either team was two points and the teams ended the quarter with 12 points each.
Montoursville, held without a rebound in the first period, started working better on the glass in the second quarter. That played a role as the Warriors led by as many as four points inside the 2:00 mark and were up 24-22 at the break.
Montoursville went up 27-22 on another Weaver three early in the third before the Wildcats started chipping away at their deficit.
Macik hit three times from close range in the first 2:23 of the half then Barry drove to the basket for a hoop and harm. She hit the free throw and Athens led 31-29.
Montoursville battled back to tie the game twice in the third quarter, but Athens wouldn’t trail the rest of the way.
The fourth quarter opened the way the first quarter did as Barry and Madalyn Adams traded long-range bombs. With the game tied 41-41, Athens went on a mini-run. Macik hit two free throws, Miller scored from behind the arc and Barry hit a tough layup to lift Athens to a 48-41 lead with 4:19 to go.
Then the Wildcats, running a deliberate offense all night, ran clock. By the time the Warriors started to foul, the clock was under a minute. Athens hit five of six free throws in the final minute to seal the win and improve to 19-4 on the year.
Macik added five steals, four rebounds and a block to lead Athens.
“Caydence had a great game offensively and defensively and got some of their players in foul trouble,” said Miller.
Barry and Miller finished with 10 points each and Barry had four boards. Rachel Stephens had six rebounds and three steals for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will play the winner of today’s Milton at Shamokin game early next week at a site and time yet to be named.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.