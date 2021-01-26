Athens — The Athens girls varsity basketball team found themselves in quite possibly the game of the year so far, Monday night on their home floor. Their opponent, Sullivan County refused to go down without a fight as they stormed back from down 14 to take a two-point lead in the final seconds of regulation.
That was when junior Caydence Macik once again put the team on her back as she grabbed a near impossible offensive rebound and used her height to cash in a layup with two seconds to go, sending the game to overtime. That layup was just one of very many as she finished the game with 34 points.
The Wildcats found themselves down two late yet again, but this time it came from the charity stripe as senior Megan Collins knocked down both free throws to send the game to a second overtime.
Macik tacked on another layup with 40 seconds left in the period to go up three. The team would use defense and physicality down low to muscle out a 60-58 victory.
“I thought we did a good job when it came down to it and our backs were against the wall,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller. “We let them back into the game, but once we got settled in double-overtime we were able to hold them off.”
The start of the contest did not exactly begin with fireworks. A sloppy first quarter for both squads resulted in a low-scoring 9-7 battle at the end of the first quarter. The Sullivan County Griffins couldn’t jump out in front early as they missed six free throws in the first quarter alone.
The second period of play was owned by crisp ball movement from the Athens side as they started to separate themselves from their opponent. The passing between Macik and Miller looked seamless between the perimeter and the post as the two combined for 13 quarter points to put their team up seven at the break by a score of 27-20.
Athens came out of the second half looking like they would run away with the game with ease as they climbed out to a 38-24 lead midway through the third. That was when the Griffins were able to conjure a comeback, ending the quarter on a 9-2 run.
Down 40-33 at the start of the fourth quarter, Sullivan County continued to get back in the game due to their full court pressure that turned into offense in transition. The Griffin defense also held Athens to just 8, allowing Sullivan to hang on to a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
That was where all the excitement unraveled into two overtime periods where Athens squeaked by with a score of 12-10 in the combined periods to come out with the victory. The largest lead by any team in that span was just three points.
Macik dominated the game in most categories as she finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds while also shooting 68% from the field. Her counterpart, Miller, added 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win.
Sullivan County saw a great offensive effort from senior forward Sophia Springman, as she tacked on 22 points, while her teammates, senior guard Bethany Beinlich and junior guard Kassidy Beinlich both added 12 points.
“It’s nice on nights like these to have good ball movement to both the perimeter and the post when we need it,” said Miller. “We stressed a lot of ball reversal tonight to get Caydence in spots that we wanted.”
With the victory, the Athens Wildcats remain undefeated in league play at 5-0 and improve to 7-1 overall. They will return home for a Wednesday night battle with North Penn-Mansfield, who comes in with a 1-3 record. Sullivan County drops to 2-2 and will also have a home contest Wednesday night as they take on Neumann Regional Academy. Springman enters that matchup just five rebounds away from the 500 mark.
