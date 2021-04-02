Growing up Gavin Bradley was around the sport of wrestling a lot.
With his uncle, Shawn Bradley, coaching the Athens Wildcats, and his cousins and friends wrestling, Bradley always saw what it was like to wrestle at the highest level.
After this year, Bradley achieved success that matched anything he ever saw growing up.
Bradley reached the state final at 113-pounds this year, finishing as a state-runner up.
“It’s really cool,” Bradley said. “I have another year and I’m just going to keep on working.
“Watching those guys, I remember going to states to see Nate, my cousin Nate (Bradley), and being inspired by him and Brian (Courtney) and all those guys. Those guys are all really good in my book. You think about them when you are working out. You think about them when you are lifting weights .You think about them when you are wrestling.”
If Bradley was thinking about the history of Athens wrestling during the year, he was adding to that history this season.
He finished the shortened season with 40 wins.
The only losses for Bradley this year were to Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe.
He beat Pepe in the Northeast Regional Tournament, before falling to him in Super Regionals and then in the state final, by a single point, 3-2.
“I just wanted to go out there and represent my school,” Bradley said. “Represent Athens, represent my coaches and I think I did that pretty well. I did what I had to do and I wrestled good.”
For Bradley the end result may not have been exactly what he wanted.
However, he got to end the year on the biggest stage in the state final.
It was just like my state medal match, just a really cool experience,” Bradley said. “Just to get to states and just to get it done.”
While Bradley doesn’t really talk with a lot of other schools in the league, he knows the NTL was behind him at states, and he appreciated it.
“I’m sure people around here see that (Bradley making a state final),” Bradley said. “I really appreciate that (their support).”
When he was younger Bradley was looking up to people like his cousin and Brian Courtney.
Now, Bradley is going to be a high school senior next year, and he is a state runner-up. He knows that as he looked up to many kids when he was younger, some of the younger kids at Athens look up to him now.
“Those guys are just trying to get it,” Bradley said. “It’s cool to see them and I have worked and coached with them sometimes. It’s cool to have them tell me that (that they look up to him). All those guys are cool, I appreciate it.”
While making a state final was special, now Bradley wants to take that next step and be a state champion next season.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “Just trying to get better every single day. Just trying to improve every single day.”
