TOWANDA — The Northern Tier League recently announced its girls basketball All-Stars for the 2022-23 season.
Towanda senior Paige Manchester was once again named the NTL’s Player of the Year.
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts has been picked as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman is the Defensive Player of the Year.
NEB’s Leah Beebe was named the 6th Man of the Year and the Lady Panthers coaches were named Coaching Staff of the Year.
The NTL Large School First Team features Athens’ Karlee Bartlow, Towanda’s Manchester and Brynn Woodruff, Troy’s Alyssa Parks and Kailyn Sterling, Wellsboro’s Paige Logsdon and Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones.
The Large School Second Team consists of Athens’ Addy Wheeler, Towanda’s Gracie Schoonover, Troy’s Rachel Kingsley, Wellsboro’s Chloe Brandenburg, Williamson’s Olivia Meisner and Wyalusing’s Chloe Bennett.
The Small School First Team is made up of Canton’s Molly Ward, Cowanesque Valley’s Ashley Woodring, NP-Liberty’s Haley Litzelman, NEB’s Alena Beebe and Kate O’Conner and Sayre’s Kaitlyn Sutton.
The Small School Second Team features Canton’s Kendall Kitchen, Liberty’s Elizabeth Ritchie and Jaclyn Nelson, NEB’s Emma Neuber and Lani Thomas, and Sayre’s Elizabeth Shaw.
