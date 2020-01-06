MANSFIELD – With the 2010s ending, the Mansfield University sports information department is set to release its list of standout athletes of the decade from each of the 13 men’s and women’s sports programs.
Each program will receive three finalists and a moment of the decade. To be eligible, the student had to have graduated or is on track to graduate from Mansfield, competed in more than one season of competition and remained committed to the four elements of the Mansfield creed (Character, Scholarship, Culture, Service).
The list will generate 33 student athletes and 11 moments that represent a piece of the puzzle in the long-proud history of Mountaineer Athletics, where the tradition continues.
Each team will be honored with their own release and will come in the following days to ring in the New Year.
The next program up is Mountaineer women’s soccer. The Mounties notched four All-Region selections and four All-Conference selections, including one First-Team member and a Rookie of the Year during the 2010s. Women’s soccer won four conference games in 2013, including a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over regionally-ranked Gannon University. Kelsey Chapman connected in the top-left corner of the goal from 30 yards out in the 95th minute for the victory. In 2019, sophomore goalkeeper Stephanie Moir finished the season with the second most saves in all of Division II (211) and third in saves per game (11.72).
Soccer Athletes of the Decade
Erika Moyer (2009-2012)
The book on Moyer: Tied for the program-record for goals in a game with three against Ohio Valley … tied for assists in a game with two against Bloomfield … fourth all-time in career-points with 36 … tied for fourth in season goals with eight … seventh for points in a season with 13 in 2012 … fourth in career-goals with 16 … tied for fifth in career assists with four.
(2012) Led the team with 13 points (7th all-time MU points in a season) and six goals (tied 4th all-time MU goals in a season) ... recorded an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against Lock Haven ...scored the game winning goal against Shephard University in a 1-0 win ... ranked third in all-time MU career goals (16) and points (36) ... tied for fifth all-time MU career assists (four) ... named team MVP ... earned 3rd team All-PSAC honors. (2011) Ranked second on the team in goals (three) and points (eight) this season... recorded 20 total shots with nine on goal ... assisted two goals against Bloomfield College (tied 1st all-time MU) ... moved up to third all-time MU in career goals (ten) ... tied for fifth in all-time MU career assists (three) ... ranked third in all-time MU in career points (23). (2010) Led the team in goals (three) and points (six) ... led Mansfield to a 2-0 win over Goldey-Beacom scoring both goals for the Mounties and recording four points... totaled 23 shots on the season. (2009) Second on the team in goals scored (four) and points (nine) ... assisted one goal on the season ... recorded a hat-trick against Ohio Valley in an 11-0 win (tied for 1st all-time MU goals in a game) ... had a game-winning goal against Millersville.
Kelsey Chapman (2012-2015)
The book on Chapman: Program leader in career-assists with 12 … program leader for assists in a season with four in 2015 … tied for the program lead for assists in a game with two against Pitts-Johnstown … fifth in career-points with 34 … fifth in career-goals with 11 … tied for eighth all-time for points in a season with 12 in 2015.
(2015) Tied the Mansfield single-season record with four assists … ranks first in Mansfield career assists with 12, fourth in career points with 34 and fifth in career goals with 11 … second on the team in goals with four this season … had the game-winning goal against Clarion (10/3) … totaled 12 points on the year … recorded 34 shots with 20 on goal for a .588 shot on goal percentage. (2014) Ranked first on the team in assists with three (third all-time MU soccer) … assisted two goals in a 3-1 win over Pitt-Johnstown (tied first all-time MU soccer) … ranked third on the team in points (five) … ranked third on the team in shots and shots on goal … tied for first for all-time MU career assists (eight) … ranked sixth in all-time MU career points (22) … tied for seventh in all-time career goals (seven). (2013) Tied for first on the team in points (nine) ... second on the team in goals (three) ... had the game winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 win against Gannon ... led the team in assists (three) (third all-time MU) ... assisted the game tying goal in the last minute of regulation in a 2-2 tie against IUP ... assisted the game winning goal in a shutout against Pitt-Johnstown ... ended the season with a .513 shot on goal percentage ... moved into third in all-time MU career assists (five) ... moved into eighth in all-time MU career scoring (eight) and points (17). (2012) Second on the team in points (eight) ... third in goals (three) and assists (two) ... recorded 31 shots with 17 on goal ... scored two goals, including the game winner, against Lock Haven in a 3-2 overtime win (tied 2nd all-time MU goals in a game).
Rachel Fox (2015-2019)
The book on Fox: Fox is the only All-Region and All-PSAC goalkeeper in program-history … her 17 saves against Millersville in 2015 is tied for fourth in program history … two shutouts in 2015 and 2016 is tied for third … 133 saves in 2015 is fifth all-time … four career shutouts is fourth all-time … 271 career-saves is fifth all-time.
(2016) Recorded two clean sheets … had a .782 save percentage … recorded 111 saves on the season ... recorded a season-high 12 saves against East Stroudsburg (9/7) ... 4th all-time for career saves with 244 and 4th all-time for a career with 4 shutouts ... played the full time in all but five games. (2015) 3rd Team NSCAA All-Atlantic Region selection at Goal Keeper … named 1st Team All-PSAC Goal Keeper … first goalie in program history to earn all-region honors … PSAC Scholar-Athlete ... recorded 133 saves which ranks third on the single-season list ... ranked third in the PSAC and 14th in the NCAA in saves per game at 7.82 ... tied for 7th in the NCAA in total saves … earned clean sheets against Pitt-Johnstown and Clarion … had four games of 10 or more games including a 17 save performance in a win over Millersville … totaled 1,488 minutes in goal … posted a .773 save percentage for the season. (2017-19) Made 22 saves over her final two seasons, which were cut short due to season-ending injuries.
Moment of the Decade
Mounties Stun Gannon in 3-2 Overtime Thriller on Senior Day
MANSFIELD – Danielle Murray scored in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime before Kelsey Chapman struck a perfectly placed game-winner to give Mansfield the 3-2 upset victory over regionally-ranked Gannon Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.
Seniors Lauren Boess, Jessica Kerwin and Danielle Murray were honored during a pregame Senior Day ceremony.
Mansfield dominated possession from the start recording six of the first seven shots in the game with three going on goal.
Danelle Shelters broke the scoreless tie in the 32nd minute by putting a perfectly placed Danielle Lentz cross past the keeper from just three yards out on the left side of goal. The goal was Shelters third on the year.
Mansfield’s 1-0 advantage carried into halftime with the Mounties holding a 9-3 shots advantage and corners tied at three each.
The Mountaineers maintained their lead for the majority of the second half as Mansfield repelled the Golden Knight’s attack. Mountie keeper Alana Krieger finished with five saves on the day.
Gannon’s Maddi Buckham scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute, taking a deflection and putting the ball in goal from the top of the 18. Less than a minute and a half later, PSAC points leader Mani Brueckner scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway to put Gannon up 2-1.
With the final seconds of regulation ticking away, sophomore Nicole Semenza booted the ball forward from midfield where a Gannon defender was called for a handball just outside the 18. Karyn Anselmo placed the free kick with just 4.8 seconds remaining low and outside when Murray finished into goal to force overtime in an unbelievable turn of events.
It was the second goal of the season for Murray and the first assist for Anselmo.
In overtime, both sides got a shot off but it was Chapman who ended the game in spectacular fashion. The sophomore forward dribbled down the left side of the field and fought off defenders as she crossed over to midfield. In space, Chapman struck a perfectly placed ball into the top left corner of goal from 30 yards out to give Mansfield the victory.
The goal was Chapman’s third of the season.
Mansfield held a 19-15 shots advantage in the game while Gannon lead corners 7-4.
The season finale win gives Mansfield a 5-11-1 overall record and 4-11-1 conference mark. Gannon, who was ranked nationally during the season, drops to 9-7-1 and 9-6-1 in the PSAC. The Mountaineer’s four conference victories is the most in program history.
Gannon is currently ranked fourth in the NCAA Atlantic Regional coaches poll.
The next program up is Mountaineer sprint football. After joining the CSFL (Collegiate Sprint Football League) in 2008 the Mounties have steadily improved throughout the decade, ending the 2010s in style by posting their most wins in a season ever and facing army in the season finale with a chance to play in their first ever CSFL championship in 2019. The program has produced eight or more all-conference selections in every season, including three Newcomer of the Year winners (2017, 2018, 2019) and a program-record seven first team members in 2019. In 2014 — behind five touchdown passes from Mike Maniscalco ’17 — the Mounties nearly upset 36-time CSFL Champion Army. The Mounties have gone (4-3, 1-3 CSFL) and (5-2, 3-1 CSFL) in the previous two seasons, respectively.
Sprint Football
Jake Myers (2010-2013)
(2013) Became the program’s all-time leading tackler with 207 tackles … First Team All-CSFL linebacker … Fall Mansfield University Male Athlete of the Year … finished tied for 3rd in the CSFL with 59 total tackles (2nd best on the team) … had a season high of 15 tackles against Navy … had an interception and a fumble recovery against Army. (2012) Named ALL-CSFL Second Team at linebacker ... recorded 61 tackles on the year ... recorded 28 solo tackles for the Mounties ... had a season high 12 tackles against Post ... had a 67 yard interception return in a win over Princeton. (2011) Earned CSFL Special Teams Player of the Week for week 8 ... named to 2nd team All-CSFL honors ... ranked first on the team and second in the league in tackles with 68 including 24 solo (program-record) ... recorded at least seven tackles in every game with a program-record 18-tackle performance against Navy ... had a 57 yard blocked field goal return for touchdown at Cornell. (2010) Named to All-CSFL honorable mention ... MU Presidential Scholar-Athlete ... played in six games for the Mounties ... recorded 19 tackles including 13 solo tackles ... had eight tackles for loss for a total of -33 yards ... recorded three sacks for a total of -18 yards.
Kyle Post (2014-2017)
(2017) 2nd team All-CSFL defensive back ... closed the book on an historic career for the Mounties … third on the team in tackles with 51 … finishes his Mountie Career as the third all-time leading tackler … seventh all-time in solo tackles in a season with seven … first all-time in career solo tackles with 121 … first all-time in career interceptions with 10 … first all-time in pass break ups with 13 … had an interception and a blocked field goal against Cornell (9/30) … had a season high 12 tackles against Army (10/21) … second on the team in pass break-ups with three. (2016) 1st Team All-CSFL defensive back … finished third on the team in total tackles with 44 (36 solo 8 assisted) … finished fifth on the team with 5.0 tackles for loss … tied first on the team and second in the CSFL with three interceptions … tied first on the team with a fumble recovery … tied first on the team with a forced fumble … first on the team with three blocked kicks … had his best performance at Navy where he tallied 10 tackles (8 solo 2 assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass break-up, and an interception … after three seasons with the Mounties Post ranks third all-time with 37 tackles in a season … tied third all-time with 88 tackles for a career … second all-time with two interceptions in a game … tied fourth all-time with three interceptions in a season … second all-time with nine interceptions in a career. (2015) 1st Team All-CSFL Defensive Back … part of the third-ranked pass defense in the CSFL … tied for 2nd on the team in interceptions with 3 (tied for 4th-most in a single season) … tallied 4 pass breakups (tied for 6th-most in a season in Mounties sprint history) … had a pair of interceptions at Penn (tied for 2nd-most in a single game) … blocked a pair of field goal attempts. (2014) 1st Team All-CSFL selection on defense ... member of the Mountaineer secondary that was the number one passing defense in the league … ranked 15th in the CSFL and third on the team in tackles with 41 including 27 solo … ranked second in the league and led the team in interceptions with three on the season along with 31 return yards … second on the team with three pass-breakups.
D.J. McLean (2016-2019)
(2019) First-Team All-CSFL Wide Receiver … became the program’s all-time leader in career-receiving yards with 1,550 and receptions with 104 … totaled five touchdowns, scoring in all but two games … had a season long 94 receiving yards, including a 60-yard reception in a win over Chestnut Hill … had five catches in three games … scored a touchdown against Post to help clinch the most wins in a season in program history. (2018) All-CSFL honorable mention ... caught 16 passes for 264 yards … scored two touchdowns … ranked third in receiving yards in the CSFL. (2017) First team All-CSFL Wide Receiver ... Finished first on the team and fifth in the CSFL with four touchdowns … finished first on the team and first in the CSFL with 561 receiving yards … finished first on the team and first in the CSFL with 38 receptions … had a career-long 72-yard reception … had ten receptions against Chestnut Hill (second all-time) … recorded 141 yards on six catches for a touchdown at Franklin Pierce (9/16). (2016) All-CSFL Honorable Mention Wide Receiver … finished 1st on the team and 4th in the CSFL with six touchdowns … finished 7th in the CSFL with six total touchdowns … finished 1st on the team and 3rd in the CSFL with 444 receiving yards … 2nd on the team and 3rd in the CSFL with 30 catches.
Moment of the Decade
Mounties Fly Past Eagles in Record-Setting Victory
MANSFIELD – D.J. McLean set the program record for receptions in a career and David Butler rushed for two scores to lead the Mansfield University sprint football team to a 28-6 victory over Post University on Saturday night.
The victory gives the Mounties (5-1, 3-0 CSFL North) their most wins in a season since joining the CSFL in 2008 and sets up a CSFL North championship game with Army on Friday night, Nov. 1. The winner will advance to the CSFL Championship at Franklin Field on Nov. 9.
With his third of five catches, McLean, now stands alone as the highest volume pass-catcher in program history with 103 career receptions. Butler notched his fifth straight 100-yard rushing performance, carrying it 25 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
Each team opened the contest with four empty possessions before Butler capped off a seven-play drive by plowing his way into the end zone for a three-yard score.
Butler would strike again with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half from 18-yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Mansfield defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with just under three minutes to go in the half. Koby Peacock led the two-minute offense to perfection and connected with Chad Steinmetz for a 23-yard touchdown to head to the break leading 21-0.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Mounties extended their lead to 28-0 when Dylan Kmitch connected for his only completion – a 33-yard over-the-shoulder fade to Mclean – who scampered in for the score.
The Mounties controlled the line of scrimmage and did not allow a positive yard of rushing while finishing with season-highs in tackles for loss (14.0) and sacks (five). Matt Roberts forced a fumble while tallying a game-high 10 tackles. Andrew Schwenk and Kayin Berger added seven tackles each. Max Johnson added a forced fumble and Dajuan Buie and Riley God each had an interception.
Peacock finished 9-of-23 for 103 yards and two scores, while adding 13 rushes for 32 yards. Jahlil Young caught two passes for 30 yards.
The Eagles rounded out the scoring with a 15-play touchdown drive, capped off with a 10-yard Nick D’Elia completion to Robert Shelly III in the front corner of the end zone.
D’Elia went 13-of-36 with 144 yards and a score through the air and Sherry III caught five passes for 77 yards and a score to lead the Eagles.
