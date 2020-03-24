The Mansfield Destroyers signed four Division 1 Rider University players, including a 2019 fan-favorite Kyle Smith. We are thrilled to have these four very talented guys coming to play for us this summer.
Kyle Smith — is from Stratford, NJ, is a 6’3, 195-pound Sophomore right-handed pitcher. Kyle was one of our starters last summer pitching in 8 games with a team-high four wins and only one loss. He had a 3.09 ERA in 32 innings of work.
“We are really excited to have Kyle back in our starting rotation this summer; he was huge for us last summer and is a fantastic young man.” -Coach Hill.
“I am excited to come back and play for Mansfield and connect with the community again. Also, to be coached by this group again. It’s going to be extremely fun playing alongside my teammates from Rider. It’s going to be a great summer.” -Kyle Smith
Dylan Heike — from Haddonfield, NJ, is a 6’5, 200-pound freshman right-handed pitcher. Last year as a high school senior, Dylan went 9-1 with an ERA under 1.00 and was voted Conference Player of the Year along with being nominated to the second team All-State. This spring, Dylan put up excellent numbers with 2.92 ERA in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts.
“Dylan will be a great addition to our already talented pitching staff.” -Coach Hill
Luke Lesch — from Gloucester Township, NJ, is a 6’4, 230-pound Freshman first basemen/right-handed pitcher. Luke helped lead his high school team win back to back State Championships. Luke was first-team All-State as a senior. He was off to a great start this spring, hitting .289 in 12 games with three doubles.
“Luke is projected to hit in the middle of the lineup and will see some time in the infield.” -Coach Hill
Jack Winsett — is from Cherry Hill, NJ, is a 6’0, 175-pound Freshman infielder. Jack was named top junior infielder in the state by NJ.com in High School. This spring, Jack appeared in 5 games as a freshman.
“Jack will see a lot of time in the infield.” -Coach Hill.
The Mansfield Destroyers 2020 Season is right around the corner. Season tickets are on sale now. For more information email the Destroyers at Dlewis@MansfieldDestroyers.com or visit the Destroyers website at www.MansfieldDestroyers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get all the latest news.
on your Mansfield Destroyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.