MANSFIELD, Pa. – Brittany Ryan matched the program single-season shutout record and Christie Buyer scored the difference-maker in shootouts to lift No. 10 Mansfield past Slippery Rock in a key PSAC match-up under wet conditions Wednesday afternoon.
It’s the third straight win for the 10-3 Mounties who’ve registered double-figure wins for just the fourth time in program history. The conference victory keeps the PSAC push going for Mansfield, who currently sits in sole possession of third place with a 4-1 record. Six teams advance to the PSAC Playoffs with the top two teams receiving a first round bye.
Mansfield (10-3, 4-1 PSAC) dominated offensively for much of the game, but was unable to get a goal across as a deluge of rain poured down throughout the contest. The Mounties outshot Slippery Rock (3-10, 0-5 PSAC) 28-6 in the game with 13 of those shots going on frame. Mansfield’s defense continued to deny offensive opportunities and did not allow a shot until the fourth quarter.
Mansfield drew 18 penalty corners while allowing the Rock two.
A Buyer shot late in the second quarter was outside the reach of Slippery Rock’s keeper, but defender Lacy Bayley stopped the ball short of the line to earn a defensive save.
Both teams threatened to end the game late in regulation with Mansfield earning a corner in the 58th minute and Slippery Rock drawing a corner in the 59th minute. However, neither opportunity would result in a score as the game moved into overtime.
Each side registered three shots over the 10 minutes of the first period, but the keepers would not relent a game-winner. The Mounties increased the offensive tempo in the second overtime period, outshooting SRU 8-2, but nothing would prove successful. A green card against Mansfield late in the second overtime looked as though it could prove fatal, but the defense stiffened and did not allow a shot despite being down a player.
Mikaila Chakon opened the shootout period with a make, but the Rock answered on their chance. Larissa Motts came through with a score and Ryan denied the next opportunity to give Mansfield the 2-1 advantage. Three straight MU misses and one-of-three Slippery Rock attempts evened the tally at 2-2. The shootout remained tied through the initial 10 attempts and moved on to extra rounds.
The Rock started the sudden death round, but both sides traded misses. Ryan made her fifth stop of the shootout to set-up Buyer for the win. Buyer dribbled in and crossed over to the right to avoid a diving keeper. When she collected the ball, the senior lifted it over the grounded goalie and into the cage for the victory.
Ryan made five saves in regulation and registered her sixth shutout of the season to match Brianna DeLuca’s program record set during the 2006 season. The senior also added to her program career shutouts record that now sits at 13.
Mansfield travels to No. 2 East Stroudsburg for a rematch on Saturday.
