MANSFIELD — Third-year head coach John Shaffer and the Mansfield University women's soccer team announced their schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.
The 2020 season marks the second year of the return to Eastern and Western divisional play in the PSAC after a hiatus of the format since the 2009 season. Mansfield, a member of the PSAC Eastern division, will play a home and away contest against each East school during the season.
The Mounties are slated to play 18 games this fall, kicking things off with a road non-conference contest at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown at 1 p.m. The Mounties have had significant success against the Mountain Cats, leading the series 5-2-1 dating back to 2005.
The Mountaineers open conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. when they host West Chester University. West Chester finished 2019 with a 10-4-2 record, while reaching the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. The Mounties held the Golden Rams scoreless in a tight battle during last season’s opening match.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Mounties will play the final non-conference game on their schedule as they host Roberts Wesleyan for a 4 p.m. matchup. The Mounties traveled to Roberts Wesleyan in 2019, falling 3-0.
The final 14 games of the season will all be conference matchups, starting by hitting the road to East Stroudsburg on Sept. 19 for a 4 p.m. start.
Mansfield will host seven of those contests, including a battle with Shepherd at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. The Mounties defeated Shepherd, 1-0, during the Rams inaugural season in the PSAC in 2019.
The Mounties final road trip is a three-game slate with the Mounties traveling to Shepherd on Oc.t 24, Millersville on Oct. 28 and Kutztown on Oct. 31.
The Mounties conclude the season by hosting Shippensburg University on Nov. 4 and Lock Haven University on Nov. 7. The final home game for Mansfield will serve as senior day when the Mounties host the Bald Eagles. The Mountaineers will recognize Brianna Sicilia, Tynisha Barron and Alex Teeter.
All home games will be covered with live stats and a video broadcast thanks to Mounties All-Access with links to that coverage available through GoMounties.com. Stay up-to-date with the latest news, updates, and team information through the Official @MUMounties social media platforms.
