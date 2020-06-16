Mansfield University released its Health & Safety Plan for the Fall 2020 semester that details measures for a return to in-person instruction and on-campus residency.
Fall semester classes will start early on Monday, Aug. 17 and end Friday, Nov. 20. Finals will be conducted online to avoid the need for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus following Thanksgiving break.
“Protecting the safety and well-being of our entire university community—students, staff, faculty, parents and visitors—is paramount as we plan for Fall instruction,” stated Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “As we look to the beginning of the new academic year, we will welcome to campus the incoming Class of 2024, as well as transfer students and returning students. We are working diligently to ensure everyone’s on-campus experience is special.”
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) plans to have a resocialization plan completed in the near future that will address game management issues that will help limit contact and support social distancing.
The safety and health of the student-athlete remains the top priority of the conference office and once a plan is released and adopted, all PSAC member institutions will follow the same plan.
NCAA Division II governance voted to lower the maximum number of allowable regular season contests for all sports in 2020-21 and the PSAC voted to adjust its mandated conference schedules to represent these changes (See the NCAA release above). Mountaineer athletics’ schedule changes will be presented as they are made available.
