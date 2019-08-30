MANSFIELD, Pa. – Andrew Chalot was named the next head coach of the Mansfield University baseball program at a press conference at Decker Gymnasium on Thursday afternoon.
Chalot takes over the reins of the program from legendary Head Coach Harry Hillson who retired from baseball following the 2019 season after 33 seasons at the helm.
“Andy’s wealth of baseball knowledge, experience under great coaches, and PSAC experience made him the ideal choice to lead the Mountaineer Baseball program in to the future,” explained Director of Athletics Peggy Carl. “His close ties to the community and strong alumni connections will serve him well as we look to return Mansfield Baseball to its former glory.”
Chalot has served as an assistant coach with Mountaineer baseball for the past eight seasons where he was primarily responsible for the pitching staff and acted as team recruiting coordinator.
In his time at Mansfield, nine players have earned All-PSAC East recognition including pitchers Joe Candelmo, Tommy Alexander, and Tanner Klein.
Under Chalot’s guidance, Candelmo set an 11-year old NCAA Division II record for fewest walks allowed per nine innings during the 2013 season. The lefty allowed just one walk in 65.2 innings of work for an average of .14 walks per nine innings, cutting the previous record of .27 (2 walks in 66.1 innings) in half.
Following the 2013 season, relief pitcher Nick Keener was drafted in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was the first PSAC player selected in that year’s draft. Eight different Mountaineers have gone on to play professional baseball in Chalot’s tenure.
Two members of Chalot’s pitching staff tossed back-to-back no hitters in a doubleheader against Kutztown on April 11, 2016. Brandon Garrett opened the twinbill with his no-no in a 1-0 win before Luke Hils followed with a no-hitter of his own in another 1-0 victory in the nightcap. It was the first no-hitter for Mansfield baseball since 1997 and the first at Shaute Field since 1977.
In 2019, Evan McAndrew ranked ninth in the PSAC in strikeouts per nine innings at 11.06. During the 2017 season, Hils was fourth the conference in complete games with five. In 2016, Chase Pepper ranked third in the PSAC and 27th in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings at 10.92. Candelmo was 1st in the nation in both strikeout to walk ratio (55.00) and walks allowed per nine innings (.14) during the 2013 season.
Chalot came to Mansfield from West Virginia Tech University where he served as an assistant coach. While at Tech, Chalot was the recruiting coordinator for the Golden Bears and assisted in the development of the strength and conditioning program.
In the summers of 2010 and 2011, Chalot was head coach of the Slippery Rock Sliders of the Prospect Baseball League.
Before W.V. Tech, Chalot served as the head coach of the Waynesboro Generals from 2008 to 2009. Chalot oversaw the coaching staff, assisted in the recruiting efforts, and was third base coach for the Generals.
From 2004 to 2008, Chalot taught Mathematics at Alleghany High School in Virginia and served as the assistant baseball coach, helping guide the program to a State Championship appearance.
Chalot served as pitching coach of the Covington Lumberjacks from 2004 to 2006, then as head coach from 2006 to 2008. With the Lumberjacks, Chalot led the team to an appearance in the Valley league finals.
Chalot received his Bachelor of Science degree in math education from Gannon University in 2002 and was a three-year starter for the Golden Knight baseball team. The two-time team captain earned 2nd team All-ECAC and All-GLIAC honors as an outfielder and was named to GLIAC Academic Team honors three times.
Upon graduation from Gannon, he served as pitching coach for his alma mater from 2002 to 2004.
