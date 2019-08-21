MANSFIELD, Pa. – Cross country and track & field’s Brenae Edwards, men’s basketball’s Tommy Harvey, football’s Walt Hartshorn and Don Mahon, and the 1983-84 men’s basketball team will be inducted into the Mansfield University Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2019 Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner will be held on Friday, October 4 in North Manser Hall as part of Homecoming Weekend 2019.
Brenae Edwards earned the first individual national title for any Mansfield student-athlete across all sports after winning the 10,000-meter run at the 2013 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo.
She also finished runner-up in the 5,000-meter run at the 2013 NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn her second All-American finish of the championship meet. Edwards along with Jess Scordino helped Mansfield to a 10th place team finish in the nation at the 2013 Outdoor Championships.
It marked her fifth career All-American result in track & field after earning All-American Status with a fifth place finish at the 2010 Indoor Championships, a third place finish at the 2010 Outdoor Championships, and a seventh place finish at the 2011 Indoor Championships.
She earned cross country All-American status with an eighth place finish at the 2011 NCAA Division II Championships in Spokane, Wash. Edwards also ran to All-Atlantic Region cross country accolades in 2011 and was an All-PSAC finisher in 2009 and 2011.
Edwards is one of just two student-athletes and the only female to earn Mansfield University Athlete of the Year recognition seven different times.
Tommy Harvey is the second all-time leading scorer in Mansfield men’s basketball history with 1,778 career points. A four-time All-PSAC East selection and the 1997 PSAC Rookie of the Year, Harvey helped Mansfield to the 1997 PSAC Men’s Basketball Championship after the Mounties defeated Clarion 94-80 at Decker Gymnasium. The Mountaineers also claimed the 1997 PSAC East title with an 11-1 divisional mark.
Harvey ranks second in program history in career assists with 498. His 508 points during the 1998-99 season are the ninth most in a single season, and his 74 steals are third most.
Walt Hartshorn was a three-year starter at tight end for the Mountaineers from 1989-1992, starting in all but one of his 31 appearances. Over that span, Hartshorn caught 65 passes for 803 yards and six touchdowns. Hartshorn posted five touchdowns in his senior season alone. He was named a 1st Team All-PSAC selection following the 1990 season.
Hartshorn was selected as the 2012 Frank Butsko Award recipient, becoming just the second tight end to ever receive the honor.
Don Mahon was a standout football and baseball player for Mansfield in the 1940s and 1950s. As a 17-year old freshman in 1949, Mahon played as a back-up before breaking into the starting line-up at guard and linebacker in 1950. During the 1950 season, Mahon started every game at guard despite breaking his wrist in the third game of the season.
In 1951, Mahon was named co-captain along with Len Zanowitz. Usually playing all 60 minutes, Mahon also handled punting and place kicking duties. His coach, Ted Casey referred to Mahon as “the best athlete on the field.”
The 1983-84 men’s basketball team posted a 26-6 overall record with a 10-4 mark in the PSAC East on its way to winning the PSAC Championship and a berth in the NCAA East Regional. The Mounties’ 26 wins that season is still a program record and Mansfield ended the season ranked No. 6 in the final national poll.
Head Coach Ed Wilson was named PSAC East Division and PSAC Coach of the Year, NABC East Region Coach of the Year, and was one of eight candidates for the National Coach of the Year award. Sophomore guard Chris Venning, junior forward Gerard Conyers, and senior center Nelson Tuitt were each named to 2nd Team All-PSAC East honors.
Tuitt and fellow senior Carl Walker were named to the PSAC All-Tournament Team with Tuitt being named Tournament MVP. Venning added All-East Region honors to his list of accolades that season.
1983-84 men’s basketball is just the third team to be inducted into the Mansfield Hall of Fame.
