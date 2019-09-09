MANSFIELD, Pa. – Daemen (N.Y.) benefited from even scoring to come away with a 4-0 win to spoil Mansfield’s home opener on Saturday afternoon.
Jaime Boyar opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a goal in the 25th minute before Grace Stranahan added another in the 38th minute.
Mansfield increased the offensive tempo in the second half, stringing together several opportunities that just came up short. The Mounties tallied five of their nine shots in the second frame and were awarded a corner kick.
Alyssa Mercado added the third goal in the 67th minute before a red card in the 77th minute set-up a Boyar penalty kick conversion. The Mounties were forced to play down a man down for the remainder of the contest, but did not relent another goal despite the adversity.
Brooke Loveland, Breanna Murphy, Alexis Bittel, and Koryn Reinhart each recorded a shot on goal for the Mounties.
Mansfield travels to West Chester on Wednesday before hosting Bloomsburg Saturday.
