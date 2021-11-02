Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament enjoys record year

WYSOX — Once the fog lifted above the Towanda Golf Club on September 25, a record 27 teams prepared to tee off for the 14th annual Maroon & Gray Golf Tournament.
Tournament director Jack Carr kicked off the event with his usual welcome. Northeast Bradford Superintendent Bill Clark paid tribute to a past tournament contributor, Bill Abrams, who passed away earlier this year. Abrams was a renowned teacher of golf in the state of Illinois and well beyond, and was a 1985 NEB graduate.
“The Northeast Bradford Education Foundation thanks all of its players, sponsors and donors, as this year’s tournament netted record proceeds toward its mission of supporting all students at NEB,” a press release said. “A special thank you goes out to our corporate sponsor, Gannon Associates and major sponsors, First Citizens Community Bank and Pivot Physical Therapy. We also want to thank our meal sponsors, Applied Technology Mfg., LeRaysville Meat and Cheese, Dandy Mini Marts, Columbia Cross Roads Equipment and Snell Auto Sales.
Flight winners of the Captain and Crew event include:
1st Flight
1st: Curtis Hicks, Casey Baker, Al Baker, Brad Kintner — 60
2nd: Cliff Robinson, Sean Robinson, Elton Robinson, Joel Howland — 62
3rd: Lacey Maryott, Jason Peak, Jason Arnold, Brandon Dickerson — 62
2nd Flight
1st: Bill Clark, Jim Clark, Keegan Clark, Michael Williams — 66
2nd: Kevin Rubert, Ed Astare, Artie Durland, Gary Hoover — 67
3rd: Glen Lawrence, Matt Lawrence, Joel Edsell, Trevor Briggs — 67
3rd Flight
1st: Jack Carr, Mark Fogel, Jim Hill, Gary Bloom — 69
2nd: Gary Hurley, Nicole Hurley, Barry Brown, Cam Bolton — 70
3rd: Chad Allis, Mike Allis, Rich Thetga, Ray Thetga — 70
The Maroon & Gray outing had always been held Memorial Day weekend. It was moved this year to the fourth Saturday in September and will be held next year on Sept. 24, 2022.
