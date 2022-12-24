Marten reintroduction possible for Pa.

Pennsylvania is considering reintroducing the American marten to the state, and a vote on that proposal will likely take place in 2023.

 Photo Provided

Pennsylvania is considering a plan to reintroduce the American marten (commonly known as the pine marten) to at least portions of the Keystone State, primarily Northern Tier counties where the diminutive mammals once scurried about.

A victim of deforestation in the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as unregulated harvest, the American marten disappeared from the Pennsylvania landscape in the 1920s, although occasional reports of sightings still surface.