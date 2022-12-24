Marten reintroduction possible for Pa.

Pennsylvania is considering a plan to reintroduce the American marten (commonly known as the pine marten) to at least portions of the Keystone State, primarily Northern Tier counties where the diminutive mammals once scurried about.
A victim of deforestation in the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as unregulated harvest, the American marten disappeared from the Pennsylvania landscape in the 1920s, although occasional reports of sightings still surface.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave its biologists the go-ahead to develop a reintroduction plan for the American marten, and a vote on that plan will likely take place sometime late next year.
A Commission survey as part of the reintroduction plan showed widespread public support for the proposal, and biologists also took into consideration the impact on other species should martens be returned to the state. That survey included input from hunters, the Commission said.
“Species such as the ruffed grouse and snowshoe hare are currently experiencing declines within Pennsylvania due to disease and habitat loss,” a portion of the 42-plan introduction plan read. “Wild turkey declines within the state are currently being researched, however, turkey have not been identified within diet research for marten.”
Grouse and rabbits are taken rarely, Commission biologists say.
The opportunistic little furbearer instead dines primarily on small mammals such as mice, shrews and voles, and will also gobble up soft mass, grasses and other vegetation as well as small birds and squirrels. They’re not to be compared with the larger fisher, whose return to Penn’s Woods has been met largely with disdain by turkey hunters who contend they’re impacting bird numbers with their predatory ways.
In fact, should the American marten be reintroduced, they’re more likely to fall prey to species like bobcats, coyotes, red fox and even other martens. Great-horned owls, eagles and the northern goshawk may also pick off their share, the reintroduction report indicated.
The plan is part of Pennsylvania’s continuing effort to return native species that were extirpated from the state. Most folks wouldn’t consider the white-tailed deer among those that needed help, but many years ago it was an even when deer were seen feeding in a farmers field. The wild turkey, too, was part of those efforts, as well as elk, the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, osprey, the river otter and aquatic species such as the American eel.
“Today, many of these species continue to expand their ranges throughout Pennsylvania through dispersal into existing habitat,” the Commission’s report read. “Currently, the Commission is working toward restoring bobwhite quail through habitat management and translocation efforts proving that this technique is still relevant for returning native species to the community. That’s not to say that reintroduction has always been successful, but many past failures have been the result of no prior assessment, poorly established habitat, and a lack of planning.”
The report concludes that the reintroduction of the American marten in Pennsylvania “is likely to succeed and should be considered as the next step in a long history of restorative conservation efforts within the Commonwealth.”
