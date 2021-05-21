WYSOX -- Maddie Maynard threw a one-hitter as the Towanda softball team beat South Williamsport 5-1 on Thursday.
Maynard struck out eight and allowed one unearned run.
Towanda jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on their way to the win.
Athena Chacona had two hits, with a double, and two runs scored in the win.
Lizzy Matera had a double for the Black KNights and Maynard had a hit.
Saige Greenland scored two runs and Brea Overpeck scored a run in the game.
Notre Dame 9,
Candor 2
A scoreless game in the fourth inning, Notre Dame scored four in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Olivia Switzer had three hits, with two doubles, two RBI and two runs for the Crusaders and Izzy Griffin had two hits, with two RBI and two runs scored.
Payton Miller had a double and Lawson Bigelow, Meg Agan, Ava Mustico, Madison Gleason and Ana Milazzo had hits.
Bigelow had an RBI and Mustico scored a run, while Gleason scored two runs. Milazzo had an RBI and a run scored and Shannon Maloney scored a run.
Ellie Mustico threw four innings of three-hit shutout ball and Switzer struck out eight in three innings of relief.
BASEBALL
Corning 12, Waverly 1
Corning scored six runs in the fifth in the victory.
Ty Beeman had two hits and Caden Hollywood and Kaden Wheeler had hits for Waverly in the game.
Thomas Hand scored the Waverly run and Joey Tomasso had the RBI.
Derek Seymour went four innings, striking out two and Jay Pipher and Tomasso pitched in relief.
