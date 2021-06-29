After a dismal 2020 where WGI was forced to shut it doors for major events due to COVID, the Sahlens 6hrs of the Glen gave Watkins Glen International a much needed event welcoming its fans back the thousands.
Leading the way was the # 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi with drivers Oliver Jarvis, Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito splitting the duties. Bomarito and Ticknell new this story well as they also won the last IMSA 6hr event at the Glen in 2019 while Jarvis came home second that year. After 6hrs of racing the IMSA Series was able to flex its muscles and show its competitive side as the second place Myer Shank racing Acura #60 driven by Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla crossed the line only a second back.
The Mazda team played a very tight fuel strategy as their gamble paid off as the winning Mazda ran out of fuel on the cool down lap.
The last Podium finisher was the Wayne Taylor Acura ARX-05 driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, and Indy Racing star and former Glen winner Alexander Rossi.
With Indy Car having an off weekend races fans got a lot of bang for their buck as former Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud raced with 7 time NASCAR Champion and now Indy driver Jimmie Johnson teaming up with Kamui Kobayashi for a 6th place overall finish.
Jimmie Johnson had a familiar face on the pit box as his former champion crew chief Chad Knaus joined the Ally Cadillac race team for the day.
With its multi class racing it’s was the The pole-sitting team of Steven Thomas, Tristan Nunex and Thomas Merrill in the LMP2 class it was No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA #07 led at the beginning, middle and end to capture the LMP2 victory at The Glen.
In LMP3 it was The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with drivers Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Scott Andrews. The team started 6th out of 7 class entries but found themselves in the lead at halfway and at the finish.
In GTLeams it was the #3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor in the cars IMSA debut at the Glen and GT Daytona it was the #96 BMW of Turner Motorsports taking class honors with Bill Auberlin , Robby Foley and Aiden Read behind the wheel.
With the state on lockdown the last year it was proof positive that fans were waiting for this event for awhile. All camp sites in the track had very high numbers and huge race day crowd gave the Glen a much needed “shot in the arm” ( pun intended) after last year.
For sports car fans wanting even more the IMSA Series added another race to the schedule moving the race from Mosport Canda back to the Glen this up coming July 1-2 with the Sahlen’s 120 for the Michelin Pilot Challenge on Thursday and the Weather Tech 240 on Friday.
Tickets are still available at theglen.com
The Glen was happy to report they will be at 100% capacity at the NASCAR Cup Series makes its return back to the Glen August 4-8 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series along with NASCAR Trucks on Saturday and ARCA Supercars on Friday. Definitely a weekend of racing excitement not to be missed.
